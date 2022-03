There comes a time in your life you need the help of local businesses. That came true for my family and I upon the passing of my wife. The Brethren Retirement Community and Hospice enabled my wife to go to the Lord in a compassionate way. I cannot say enough positives for the staff at BRC and Hospice for their compassionate care. Both are truly unique groups which know the meaning of giving! Our sincere thank you to both groups.

Darryl D. Mehaffie and Family

Greenville, Ohio