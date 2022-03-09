Charger athletics reverse raffle vital to success

Staff report

PIQUA — On Thursday, March 17, the Edison State Community College Athletics Department and The Edison Foundation will host the 12th annual Charger Athletics Reverse Raffle. The event will take place at the Piqua Campus beginning at 6 p.m.

Initially established to support post-season tournament play, the fundraiser also helps to support the purchase of new team uniforms and enhance facilities.

“The Charger Athletics Reverse Raffle benefits every athletic organization at Edison State,” said baseball player Zach Grau. “Some things that fundraising helps support the baseball team with include equipment, maintaining the field, renting indoor facilities, and maintaining the outdoor batting cage. It also keeps our players in the best affordable apparel to represent Edison State.”

“This event is vital not only for our players to perform at the NJCAA level but also to allow the proper protocols to be put in place to ensure their safety and well-being,” added Head Baseball Coach Tyler Koch.

Intercollegiate athletics have become a valuable part of the Edison State community. Each year, over 100 student-athletes participate in baseball, softball, men’s and women’s basketball, and volleyball.

“Edison State is a college of many opportunities,” softball player Layne Claudy said. “One of those amazing opportunities is being a student-athlete. The Charger Athletics Reverse Raffle helps directly benefit these athletes.”

With funds raised through events like the Charger Athletics Reverse Raffle, student-athletes have the chance to receive what Head Softball Coach Brent New describes as “the full college athlete experience.”

“Being a smaller school, Edison State doesn’t have the luxury of a huge sports budget,” New said. “Regardless, our athletes strive to be successful and win championships just as a student-athlete anywhere would. Their hard work should be rewarded, and that’s where the Charger Athletics Reverse Raffle plays a vital role.”

“We know that it can be hard to collect money, especially at this level,” added men’s basketball player Sekou Maiga. “That’s why we never take anything for granted and work hard every day to make the school proud.”

Edison State’s student-athletes are well prepared for both academic and competitive challenges. As athletic success grows, so do opportunities to compete at elite conference, regional, state, and national levels.

“During my volleyball seasons, we had the chance to travel to different hotels for games and tournaments,” said student-athlete Sarah Pothast. “Being able to stay in a hotel with your team brings you closer and helps you make memories you can’t make back home.”

Pothast also noted how funds raised through the Charger Athletics Reverse Raffle allow teams to purchase new equipment and gear that helps them to perform better.

“The volleyball team was able to get an iPad,” she said. “This was nice to have because we could start filming our games. Also, if we were doing something wrong, the coach could video us and show us exactly what was wrong so we could fix it.”

“During my five years at Edison State, the Charger Athletics Reverse Raffle has paid huge dividends to the men’s basketball program,” said Head Men’s Basketball Coach Kyle Vanover. “We’ve purchased new uniforms and a first-class shooting machine, and we’ve been able to travel first class with Buckeye Charters for our away games.”

“The Charger Athletics Reverse Raffle is very important,” Head Women’s Basketball Coach Tim McMahon said. “It’s a great fundraiser to help us with travel needs, uniforms, and basketball equipment. The support of this event helps to keep us competitive with other schools.”

Edison State’s baseball and softball seasons kicked off at the end of February. Both the men’s and women’s basketball teams had strong seasons, qualifying for post-season play and hosting three tournament games at home. The Lady Chargers advanced to Nationals, and the Chargers made it to the final round in Regionals. The volleyball team participated in post-season play at the NJCAA Great Lakes District Tournament this past November.

“Post-season travel can become expensive when you’re traveling out of state with 15-plus people, and we’re thankful to have the funds to do so every season because of the Charger Athletics Reverse Raffle,” said Head Volleyball Coach Julia Brandewie. “Not only is this a great fundraising event, but it’s also an opportunity for the community and athletic department to come together and celebrate all the great things Edison State has to offer.”

A reverse raffle will highlight the evening’s events, with one lucky winner walking away with a $10,000 prize. Other cash drawings will occur throughout the night, and ticket holders are not required to be present to win. Those in attendance can also participate in a silent auction and additional fundraising activities.

Each $100 ticket allows admission for two and includes heavy hors d’oeuvres, beverages, first-round NCAA basketball games on the big screen, and a chance to win the grand prize of $10,000. Alcoholic drinks will be available at an additional cost.

“Each ticket sold helps to support our teams,” said Nate Cole, Director of Athletics at Edison State. “It’s because of this event that our student-athletes can focus on performing well academically and athletically and not on financial pressure typically associated with going to college.”

Edison State’s intercollegiate athletic teams compete in the OCCAC and are Division II members of the NJCAA.

For more information and to purchase tickets for the Charger Athletics Reverse Raffle event, visit www.edisonohio.edu/charger.

For more information on Edison State Community College, go to www.edisonohio.edu.