Midmark hires Smith as director of education, development

Staff report

DAYTON — Midmark Corp. announced Wednesday the hiring of Jaclyn Smith as director of education and development. The hiring signals an evolution of the current program, which will expand and take on a larger role within the company, advancing Midmark’s clinical and non-clinical training for Midmark teammates and customers.

Capitalizing on her robust understanding of the market landscape and educational programming, Smith will develop and provide oversight of Midmark’s clinical education, sales, training, and customer engagement resources. She will also work to ensure Midmark stays current with industry best practices and develop a network of external resources, including industry leaders and peer groups, to build content that augments the curriculum.

“Not only is it important that Midmark teammates continue to grow their deep understanding of the medical, dental, and animal health markets we serve and the challenges they face, but it is also equally vital we share that expertise and knowledge with our customers to help them strengthen interactions and enhance the quality of care provided,” said Dr. Tom Schwieterman, vice president, clinical affairs and chief medical officer, Midmark. “With Jaclyn, we have found the most experienced and capable leader to advance our education and development at Midmark. She understands the strategy, planning, and commitment needed to create new capabilities that evolve existing training programs.”

With more than 20 years of experience in leading and implementing training and learning programs, Smith most recently designed the first enterprise learning strategy aligning learning with strategic outcomes for the 711/Human Performance Wing at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Before that, she led a 32-member performance consulting group responsible for the design and delivery of corporate university programs and services, which in 2019, was ranked 16th nationally, for approximately 5,000 staff members at CareSource.

Smith will join a well-established professional education team that has been transforming Midmark’s training offering into a program that is informative, engaging and encourages attendees to apply what they have learned. The program takes a blended approach that features many informative and interactive components, including video, e-learning modules, live presentations, Q&A sessions, hands-on training and gamification modules.

The program is used to ensure Midmark teammates understand the patient and provider experience and how medical, dental and animal health customers can use certain equipment and technologies to enhance the quality of care. For Midmark customers, the training program is focused on helping them understand how best to integrate offerings into their facilities, and workflows to ensure a better care experience, and better patient outcomes.

Midmark’s training program earned a 2021 Excellence Award from the Brandon Hall Group, which recognizes the best organizations that have successfully deployed programs, strategies and tools that have achieved measurable results. The recognition was for the company’s training program developed to increase knowledge and understanding around chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

To learn more about Midmark, visit midmark.com.