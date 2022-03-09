Wuebker, Billenstein compete in State FFA Public Speaking Contest

Staff report

VERSAILLES — On Saturday, March 5, Laura Wuebker and Zoe Billenstein represented Versailles FFA in the State FFA Public Speaking Contest at Marysville High School.

Laura Wuebker participated in the State FFA Extemporaneous Public Speaking Contest and placed third overall in the state. As part of the contest Laura was given a topic and was allowed 30 minutes to prepare a speech. After the 30 minutes, Laura presented her 4- to 6-minute speech and endured 5 minutes of questioning about the speech. Laura earned the right to compete in the state after placing first in the district contest.

Zoe Billenstein placed fourth overall in her heat in the Beginning Prepared Public Speaking Contest. Zoe prepared a 5- to 7-minute speech entitled, “Everyone the Solution,” focusing on world hunger. As part of the contest, Zoe presented her speech and also answered questions. Zoe advanced to the state level after placing first at the district contest.

Congratulations to Laura and Zoe!