EverHeart Hospice’s Shaw earns RN license

Staff report

GREENVILLE — EverHeart Hospice proudly congratulates its own Hannah Shaw for advancing from an LPN, to earning her RN License.

While attending Rhodes State College, Hannah’s education in the medical field began in 2015 when she received her phlebotomy certificate. She knew this was just the beginning.

“My RN journey started because I wanted to further my education and career within the nursing field. I wanted more opportunities for myself and to widen my experience in different areas of nursing. I knew going back to school for my RN after I had received my LPN in 2018 was important for my future,” she shared.

Although her RN journey was challenging at times, with working part-time, and going to school, she made it a priority.

“This accomplishment is very important to me and one I am extremely proud of. I would like to thank EverHeart Hospice, my family, and husband Thomas for all their love and support.”

In her spare time, Hannah likes to cook and bake. She also enjoys traveling with her husband.

Hannah began working at EverHeart Hospice in 2021, where she now serves as an RN. With her Associate’s Degree in Nursing, she is currently pursuing her Bachelor’s of Science in Nursing.

“I enjoy connecting with my patients and families, especially during the hardship of a loved one passing. It is an honor to be there and support them during those tough times.”

To learn more about EverHeart Hospice, visit its website at www.everhearthospice.org.