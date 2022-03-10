DCP introduces new fitness events

Staff report

GREENVILLE — Darke County Parks is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year with new programs and events, as well as new spins on annual events.

DCP is starting a new push offering fitness events within the district’s preserves. This year they are bringing to life two events that have been long-dreamed about: a trail run 5K, and a bike ride to highlight the bike trails.

On June 25, run or walk through pristine prairies, under woodland canopies, and around wetland wildlife during the very first “Raptor Run 5K.” Pass by iconic locations at Shawnee Prairie like the Sugar Shack, Log House, and Blacksmith Shop before returning to the finish line near the Nature Center. All proceeds will benefit the raptor education program at the Darke County Parks. Pre-Order includes a premium water bottle and an optional T-shirt! For more information regarding the Raptor Run 5K, visit http://www.darkecountyparks.org/raptor5k .

On Aug. 7, spend Sunday morning bicycling through the scenic countryside and communities of Darke County, during the very first “Tour De Darke.” Four route options will be available for cyclists of all abilities. All routes will be marked and a portion will include the Tecumseh Trail Multi-use Bike Path, with proceeds benefiting maintenance of existing bike trails as well as future bike trail projects. Pre-order a custom jersey or shirt to wear during your tour past iconic Darke County locations such as Maid Rite, and Historic Bear’s Mill. For more information regarding the Tour De Darke, visit http://www.darkecountyparks.org/tour.

Be sure to register early for both the 5K and Tour De Darke to get the best price and deals and clothing! For more information or to register for an upcoming program, visit www.darkecountyparks.org or call the Nature Center at 937-548-0165.