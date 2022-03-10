Greenville Police Blotter

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvcoate.com

Feb. 14

VANDALISM: At 3 p.m. officers on patrol at the Greenville High School were advised by a teacher that two students had defaced property in his classroom. The teacher believed a student was vaping, so he set up his iPad to record the area he believed the student was. The video caught footage of the said two male students spray painting the walls and desk. Both males were suspended for two days and received two days in-school suspensions. They were cited for criminal mischief.

Feb. 16

VANDALISM: At 11:33 a.m. officers on patrol at the Greenville High School responded to a reported vandalism in the restroom. A female student advised she wanted to show the officer a Snapchat video. The video began in the boys restroom and displayed a male dumping chocolate milk on the handle and seat of a toilet before throwing the milk on the walls before moving to a second floor restroom where he proceeds to throw pieces of bread on the walls and mirror. A copy of the snaps were made, and the male student was contacted. He admitted to making the videos because he wanted to be suspended. The wall paint in the restrooms had been damaged due to the milk, and the student was cited for criminal mischief.

Feb. 27

PROPERTY: At 6:32 p.m. officers responded to the 100 block of West Main Street in reference to found property. Upon arrival, officers learned that a female subject found a brown wallet in the Aldi’s parking lot containing miscellaneous debit and credit cards, as well as an Ohio drivers license. The owner of the license was contacted and he came to pick it up.

FORGERY: At 11:01 p.m. officers were dispatched to Speedway South in reference to a forgery. An unknown suspect passed two counterfeit $100 bills and then left the business in a blue Ford Focus. The bills had “For Motion Picture Purposes” printed on the front and back. Video surveillance was also taken into property.

DRUGS: At 10:01 p.m. officers observed a Chevy Trailblazer traveling northbound on Walnut Street. After a traffic stop was made for fictitious plates, it was learned that the driver Michael Braun’s driving privileges are under a non-compliance suspension. A glass pipe with burnt residue was observed in plain view on the passenger seat, and Braun was asked to exit the vehicle. He was asked if he had anything on him, at which point Braun pulled out a glass jar containing an unknown green substance. While searching him, two glass jars containing an unknown white crystallike substance were located on person which he stated was methamphetamine. Two glass pipes with burnt residue in a black pouch were also located in his pants pocket. While searching the vehicle, four more jars of an unknown green substance, as well as a scale and two glass jars containing an unknown white crystal substance were found. Braun’s license was seized, and he was released to his girlfriend.

Feb. 28

DOMESTIC: At 4:29 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Gray Avenue in reference to a domestic complaint. The complainant advised she was not home but thought her parents were about to be in a physical domestic. Officers arrived on scene and spoke with the suspects who advised they had been arguing but nothing physical occurred. No school-age children were present.

DOMESTIC: At 7:57 p.m. officers responded to the 100 block of Eastwood Drive on a reported subject with a weapon complaint. Upon arrival, Issac Lane was seen violently swinging the front door open and retreat into the residence. The complainant advised Lane broke the window on the front door with a baseball bat and threatened physical harm to her if she did not take him to Springfield for an unknown reason. The female also advised she had marks on her chest and arm from Lane forcefully pushing her into a piece of furniture and wished to complete a statement for charges. Lane was arrested and placed into handcuffs after a struggle. A knife with an open blade was found on person as well. He was transported to the jail where he refused to cooperate with commands given to him and ultimately had to be placed into the restraint chair in the jail where he began to threaten officers. Two misdemeanor citations were written for domestic violence and criminal damaging.

March 1

MISC. COMPLAINT: At 1:30 p.m. officers were dispatched to the Greenville Police Department in regard to a blackmail call. The victim reported that her Instagram account was hacked on Feb. 28, and the subject blackmailing the victim was from Nigeria. She was advised of her options with the Instagram help center.

WANTED PERSON: At 2:52 p.m. officers on patrol visualized a male subject they knew had an active warrant in the passenger seat of a vehicle traveling westbound in the 700 block of Martin Street. Ryan Neddo had an active warrant out of Miami County for failure to appear for an assault charge with no bond. A traffic stop was made and Neddo’s identity was confirmed. He was arrested and transported to the Darke and Miami county line where he was released to the Piqua Police Department.

THEFT: At 10 p.m. officers responded to the 400 block of Harrison Avenue on a reported theft incident. The female complainant advised a male subject she knew had stolen several items from her residence. Officers will follow up with this case when further information as well as when they are able to locate and speak to the male subject.

March 3

WANTED PERSON: At 3 p.m. officers arrested Mathew Karnehm in the parking lot of Valvoline, his place of employment. Karnehm had an active warrant for a probation violation. He also had two additional bench warrants for failing to appear on a DUS and failure to appear on a driving without an operator’s license. After the arrest he was transported to the Darke County Jail with no bond.

PURSUIT: At 4:56 p.m. while on routine patrol officers observed a 2004 Chevy Coupe that had registration for an active warrant for their arrest. Officers initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and through investigation the offender was arrested on the outstanding warrant and three other related offenses. During the stop, Stephanie Smith asked if she was able to take her vehicle back to her residence. When officers said no, she put the car in drive and sped away while the officer was still standing by the widow. She was seen driving through an intersection with a solid red light. The total pursuit lasted for 1.04 miles with a top speed of approximately 35 m.p.h. Smith stopped at all posted stop signs with the only traffic infraction being failing to stop for the solid red light. Once she stopped, she exited the vehicle and was ordered at gunpoint to the ground where she laid prone with her hands to her sides. She was arrested for her warrant as well as resisting arrest and failing to comply with a police officer. There was an open bottle of alcohol found in the car, and she admitted to drinking alcohol. The vehicle was towed to by Dillmans, and Smith was transported to the jail and cited for a traffic violation for the open container as well as two misdemeanor citations.

March 4

WANTED PERSON: At 4:48 p.m. officers assisted a traffic stop in the 700 block of Spring Street where a known wanted subject was apprehended on an outstanding warrant. A 2004 Chevy SUV was stopped reference the registered owner of the vehicle reported the vehicle was taken by his son without permission. Jacob Marando was observed as the front seat passenger. He had an outstanding warrant with an original charge of vandalism and criminal damaging with a bond of $5,000. Marando was arrested and transported to the Darke County Jail.

March 5

WANTED PERSON: at 4:26 p.m. officers responded to the 1300 block of Benden Way in reference to a child custody dispute. Subsequently it was found that the male half, Riccardo De La Vina, had an active warrant for his arrest for failure to appear on an original charge of driving under suspension. He was arrested and transported to the jail with a bond of $500.

March 7

WANTED PERSON: At 5:18 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Wagner Avenue in reference to a theft report. Subsequently the male subject involved in the theft, Jason Thomas, was arrested for a felony warrant for aggravated possession of drugs. He was arrested and transported to the jail where he was incarcerated with no bond.

DRUGS: At 3:40 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Winchester Avenue in reference to a suspicious vehicle. A silver minivan was observed sitting in the parking lot when officers noticed a female sitting in the driver’s seat of the vehicle. The female advised she and her friend, Charles Phillips, had parked in the parking lot because he was meeting a friend. Phillips had an active warrant through Montgomery County for failure to appear on an original charge of a traffic offense. Phillips was arrested and a clear bag of white powder substance was located on person. He was transported to the Darke/Montgomery County line where he was released to the Trotwood Police Department with a $2,500 bond.

March 8

DOMESTIC: At 7:13 p.m. officers responded to the 300 block of West Fourth Street on a reported domestic disturbance. Through investigation it was learned to be a domestic dispute between a mother and daughter who reside together. Both parties stayed at the residence.

To contact Daily Advocate Reporter Meladi Brewer email [email protected]