Germann retires from Mercer Savings Bank

Staff report

CELINA — Mercer Savings Bank is announcing the retirement of longtime Greenville employee, Connie Germann.

Germann began her career with Mercer Savings Bank in March 1989 at the then Broadway location, as a part-time teller, and became a full-time teller within her first year. She worked at the drive-thru location on Devor Street from 2000 to 2011, when Mercer Savings Bank built the current Main Street location. In 2014, Connie was promoted to lead teller of the Greenville office.

Following her retirement, Connie plans to spend her time reading, working on jigsaw puzzles, and traveling with friends and family.

Upon Germann’s retirement, Linda Clark will take over the position of Greenville lead teller. She comes to Mercer Savings Bank with more than 17 years of experience in the financial industry.

As a mutual bank, Mercer Savings Bank specializes in real estate lending and has served Mercer and Darke counties and surrounding communities since 1888. To find out more information about Mercer Savings Bank and what we have to offer, stop by one of our convenient locations in Celina, Ft. Recovery, and Greenville or call us at 1-877-672-4543. Also, visit us at mercersavings.com.