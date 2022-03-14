Greenville Police Blotter

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

March 2

THEFT: At 1:52 p.m. officers were dispatched to a call at 800 Martin Street. The complainant advised a vehicle on the property had a catalytic converter cut off the exhaust system. The female complainant stated there is no video surveillance of the property, but when she went out to start the vehicle, she noticed a loud exhaust tone. It was found that the catalytic converter was no longer installed. The total cost for the repair was $980, and there are no leads or suspects.

March 7

WANTED PERSON: At 10:30 p.m. officers went to the 500 block of Washington Avenue to look for a male subject with an active warrant. Upon arrival, officers made contact with Billy Saylor who had an active warrant for aggravated possession of drugs. He was arrested and transported to the jail where he was incarcerated with no bond.

DOMESTIC: At 11:07 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 600 block of East Main Street in reference to a possible domestic dispute. Upon arrival, officers secured the perimeter, and it was learned the male subject inside was Justin Gantt who spoke to officers off and on but still refused to answer the door. After several hours of negotiating, Gantt was advised officers would be making entry into the locked bedroom he was in. Entry was made, and a struggle broke out as officers were trying to place Gantt under arrest. He was advised to put his hands behind his back or he would be tased to which he ignored the commands and continued to resist officers. Gantt was tased and placed into handcuffs and transported to the jail.

March 8

THEFT: At 9:35 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 5000 block of Children-Home Bradford Road on a theft of a catalytic converter. Upon arrival, the complainant stated she went to start one of the transport vans and found that the catalytic converter had been cut off. The company owner reviewed the video and found at 4:18 a.m. on March 7, an unknown person parked a vehicle in the parking lot and approached the property from the west with a flashlight. The person was then seen cutting the catalytic converter off the van. They left the area leaving behind a Hyper Tough battery which was collected as evidence. There are no other leads or information.

WANTED PERSON: At 5:33 p.m. Jasmine Wilson was arrested at the 1200 block of Russ Road on an active warrant out of Darke County. Officers responded to the above address in reference to a silent alarm that had been pushed at the register. After investigation of the alarm, it was found to have been an accident push, but the employee, Wilson, was found to have had an active warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of driving under suspension. She was arrested and transported to the jail to be incarcerated with a $1,025 bond.

March 9

DOMESTIC: At 6:05 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 5400 block of State Route 49 South in reference to a domestic complaint. The complainant advised her boyfriend busted out her window. Officers are familiar with both subjects and have responded to the listed address numerous times for domestic violence complaints between the two who have resided there together. The complainant advised the male subject tried to break in through the rear of the residence, and security footage verified the story. The male, Marty Griggs, does have a no-contact order per Judge Hein, and adult probation was made aware of the incident. There were no school-age children present.

WANTED PERSON: At 6:05 officers were dispatched to the 5400 block of State Route 49 South in reference to a domestic violence complaint. Through investigation a male subject was located and found to have an active felony warrant. Robert King was observed inside a shed on the rear of the property, and he had two active warrants. There was a felony warrant out of Darke County for aggravated possession of drugs, no bond, and King had an active warrant through Montgomery County for identification fraud, no bond. King was transported to the Darke County Jail.

ASSAULT: At 1:19 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 200 block of East Main Street in reference to an assault. The complainant was a third party caller who advised a female friend was assaulted. Upon arrival, the female victim answered the door and exited with her belongings. The female had a laceration below her left eye with some bruising and advised Ruppe had assaulted her. She advised there was a male inside named Ryan Ruppe who caused the injury. Ruppe advised he and his girlfriend were in the bathroom having adult relations when she slipped, hitting her face on the toilet. He stated that is how she got her injuries. She advised he had left the residence earlier and came back appearing to be under the influence of some type of drug and got in her face, yelling at her before punching her in the face. Rupee was cited for the assault and was released from the scene.

March 10

WANTED PERSON: At 11:31 a.m. officers were dispatched to the department in reference to a Ricky Martin being there with an active warrant. Upon arrival, Martin was arrested and transported to the Darke County Jail where he was incarcerated. The warrant was for driving under suspension with a bond of $525.

CPO VIOLATION: Officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Union Street in reference to a welfare check. An anonymous caller advised dispatch that Noah Kissinger was possibly at the address and requested a welfare check to him possibly being on drugs and injured. Previous knowledge advised there was an active arrest warrant for Kissinger for failure to appear on a bond hearing for violating a court order with no bond. There was also an active CPO on him against the female who lives at the address. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the female who eventually stated Kissinger was upstairs laying down. She attempted to get him to come down and he refused. Officers located Kissinger and arrested him before transporting him to the Darke County Jail. Due to being in violation of the protection order, Kissinger was issued a citation for the violation.

