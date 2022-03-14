Staff report

VERSAILLES — Poultry Days chicken sales have began.

Poultry Days has officially opened online sales of their World Famous Barbecue Chicken. Versailles will offer a full festival June 10 through 12 and that means lots of chicken.

Chicken sales continue to increase each year with 35,500 sold last year. While the amount of chicken available hasn’t been announced, one thing is certain. Poultry Days Chicken always sells out. Guarantee your chicken by pre-purchasing a cooler. Coolers are only to be sold presale.

Each order contains 20 half chickens packed in an insulated cooler. If you manage to fight the urge to open the cooler it will stay hot for several hours. Poultry Days chicken is slow cooked over charcoal and dipped in the secret Poultry Days sauce. Don’t miss a once a year opportunity to taste this unique flavor. When ordering, indicate how many coolers and select your preferred pick-up date and time.

Purchase two or more coolers on Friday June 10, and we will deliver it to your door. Delivery is only available June 10 by 11:30 a.m. to those who purchase a minimum of two coolers within 25 miles of Versailles. For delivery only, we will be offering sides with the minimum purchase of two orders. You can get 40 chicken halves along with 40 Mikesell’s potato chips, 40 containers of applesauce, 40 dinner rolls with butter, 40 orange drinks, and plastic cutlery. This is perfect for a business lunch.

Bulk chicken pick up will be at the Versailles Exempted High School at 280 Market Road, right across the street from the festival grounds. This location will be for bulk orders only and provides easy access and quick pick up. We ask that you provide proof of purchase via email, image, or printed copy on the day of pick up.

The main line located at the old High School at 459 South Center Street will focus exclusively on individual dinners. Individual chicken dinner tickets will be sold in both the walk thru and drive thru lines during the festival and will also go on sale at several locations in Versailles ahead of the festival. If for any reason the barbecue cannot be conducted in 2022, advance purchasers will receive a full refund.

Order your cooler today at VersaillesPoultryDays.com.

Serving up summer fun since 1952. We are happy to answer chicken questions at [email protected]