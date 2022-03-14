Molly Hatchet, Zebra, John Corabi take stage at BMI Event Center

Staff report

VERSAILLES — On Saturday, March 19, experience three national rock acts at BMI Event Center — Molly Hatchet, Zebra, and John Corabi.

Molly Hatchet came to prominence in 1970s southern rock movement. They were successful on the Billboard charts, with hits including “Flirtin’ with Disaster,” “The Rambler,” “Bloody Reunion,” and “Satisfied Man.” Molly Hatchet has released 20 studio albums over its 40-year musical career.

Zebra is a 80s hard rock band with hits including “Who’s Behind the Door,” “Tell Me What You Want,” and “Bears.” The original trio that makes up Zebra (Randy Jackson, Felix Hanemann, and Guy Gelso) have been together 1975 and have produced seven studio albums.

John Corbi is an American hard rock singer and guitarist. He was the frontman of Mötley Crüe between 1992 and 1996. During the 2000s Corabi largely split his time between playing with Ratt, Union, and ESP. Currently he is displaying his rock voice and guitar skills as a solo artist.

Molly Hatchet, Zebra, and John Corabi perform on Saturday, March 19 at 7 p.m. at the BMI Event Center. Single tickets are available for $25 and can be purchased online at www.bmikarts.com or in person at BMI Karts & Parts’ showroom at 769 E. Main Street.