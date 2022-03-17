Friends of DCP to sponsor chicken dinner

Staff report

DARKE COUNTY — Get your presale tickets for a delicious chicken dinner to benefit your Darke County Parks! The Friends of the Darke County Parks will be selling chicken dinner tickets for pick up on April 29 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $8.00 each and include 1/2 chicken, applesauce, au gratin potatoes, and a dinner roll with butter.

Dinners will be picked up at Shawnee Prairie Nature Center, 4267 St Rt 502 West, Greenville.

Tickets can be purchased before the sale at the Shawnee Prairie Nature Center or Bish Discovery Center (404 N. Ohio Street, Greenville) during open hours. Or you may purchase from your favorite member of the Friends of the Darke County Parks.

Call 937-548-0165 for more information.