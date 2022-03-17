EverHeart Hospice welcomes Chief Human Resources Officer

Staff report

DARKE COUNTY — EverHeart Hospice welcomes Tiffany Thomas as the new Chief Human Resources Officer.

Tiffany has a passion for serving others and has dedicated her career to public service.

“Having a servant’s heart, Hospice is an organization that I am proud to serve,” Thomas said.

Thomas’ background supports EverHeart’s commitment to excellence. She earned a certificate and associate degree from Edison State Community College in computer information technology and her bachelor’s degree in organizational management from Bluffton University. This year she will complete a master’s degree in organizational management and have earned her SHRM-SCP certification.

In her spare time, Thomas is an avid reader and equestrian. She enjoys spending time on horseback with family and friends and traveling to her birthplace, St. Petersburg Florida, for vacations.

Thomas resides with her spouse of 16 years Nick Thomas, and their daughter Willow. They are the proud owners of two dogs, six horses, and several barn cats, noting all of them are considered part of the family.

Thomas shared that she chose to work in the Hospice field having personally experienced the services offered.

“I understand how critical these services are to our community,” she shared. “It is a privilege to work alongside the outstanding staff at EverHeart.”

To learn more about EverHeart Hospice, go to everhearthospice.org.