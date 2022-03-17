Cancer Association seeks additional board members

Staff report

DARKE COUNTY — The Cancer Association of Darke County has been in existence since 1995. The organization is a 501(c)3 and provides benefits to cancer patients living in Darke County.

The Association’s Board of Directors oversees the organization, use of funds, staffing, fundraising, and so forth.

The board would like to increase the number of board members to help oversee, plan for the future, assist with fundraisers, and more. This is a volunteer position and meets on the second Monday of each month for approximately one hour.

We encourage anyone in Darke County that has an interest in joining the Board of Directors, please send a letter of your desire and a bit about yourself and why you would like to join.

Send the letter to: Cancer Association of Darke County, P.O. Box 781, Greenville, OH 45331, or email the director at [email protected]

Feel free to call the director, Christine Lynn, if you have questions, etc. 937-548-9960.

Thank you for considering serving our local cancer patients.