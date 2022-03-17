Two enter not-guilty pleas

By Meladi Brewer

GREENVILLE — Two men entered not-guilty pleas in the Darke County Common Pleas Court Thursday. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided.

Matthew A. Karnehm, age 34, of New Weston, entered a not-guilty plea via video conference to non-compliance on two cases. In the first case, Karnehm was under supervision and intervention on the original charge of possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. In the second case, he was under supervision for the same charge, and if found guilty faces up to 10 months in prison.

The Adult Probation Department claimed Karnehm failed to report, failed to attend treatment programs, and tested positive for illegal substances. The court appointed Randall Breaden as his attorney. When discussing bail, the state asked for a high bond due to Karnehm’s history.

“The defendant has totally failed at supervision, so the state would impose a $20,000 bond,” Prosecuting Attorney James Bennett said.

Karnehm pleaded with the judge to lower the bond.

“I wouldn’t say I was a total failure,” Karnehm said. “I want to go to work. I’ll wear an ankle monitor. I can’t afford $20,000. That’s a lot of money.”

Judge Hein set the bail at $7,500 total for both cases. Karnehm began to protest, telling the judge he cannot afford the bail at that cost, and he will comply with all supervision orders because he has in the past.

“Last fall we just did the same dance,” Judge Hein said. “With regard to violating community supervision and failure to appear means you’re not really engaged in the process of sobriety.”

Hein told Karnehm to take up any concerns about bail with his lawyer. Karnehm’s next court date is April 4.

Teddy A. C. Hunt, 33, of Union City, entered a not-guilty plea via video conference to counts one and two of breaking and entering, and counts three and four of theft of a motor vehicle. If found guilty, he faces up to five years incarceration and up to a $15,000 fine, all of which are not mandatory.

Breaden was appointed as Hunt’s defense attorney, and bail was set at $7,500. The bail can be altered at a later date. His next court appearance will be April 4.

