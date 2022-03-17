38 Special to perform at Great Darke County Fair

Staff report

DARKE COUNTY — The Darke County Agricultural Society is excited to announce its second concert for the 2022 Great Darke County Fair: 38 Special.

Multi-Platinum Selling, rock legends, 38 Special, will be taking the stage at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Great Darke County Fair.

After more than four decades together, 38 Special continues to bring a signature blast of Southern Rock to over 100 cities a year. And at each and every show, thousands of audience members are amazed by the explosive power of the band’s performance. Guitarist/vocalist Don Barnes says it’s all about maintaining that intensity in their live shows.

“We never wanted to be one of those bands that had maybe gotten a little soft or complacent over the years. We’re a team, and it’s always been kind of an unspoken rule that we don’t slack up, we stack up. We go out there every night to win,” Barnes said.

Their many Gold and Platinum album awards stand in testament to the endurance of a legendary powerhouse.

With sales in excess of 20 million, most associate the band with their arena-rock pop smashes, “Hold On Loosely,” “Rockin’ Into the Night,” “Caught Up in You,” “Fantasy Girl,” “If I’d Been the One,” “Back Where You Belong,” “Chain Lightnin’,” “Second Chance,” and more — timeless hits that remain a staple at radio, immediately recognizable from the first opening chord, and paving the way to their present-day touring regimen.

“This music keeps our wheels on the road,” Barnes said. “We started out with nothing but bold determination to make our own history and to endure. Looking back now, it has been our greatest pride to have persevered and attained that level of success and longevity. For us, it’s the ultimate validation.”

Since 1976, the band has released more than 15 albums. And from the start, they’ve toured relentlessly, bringing their signature brand of “muscle and melody” to fans worldwide.

“The magic’s still there,” Barnes said. “It’s an emotional high for us to keep ‘bringing it’ after all these years. When those lights go down and we all walk up those steps to the stage and hear that crowd roar, it’s a real rush to the head. It feels like we’re getting ready to strap ourselves in and it just takes off from there.”

Tickets go on sale Saturday, March 26 at 9 a.m. and range in price from $25 to $35. They can be purchased by phone at 937-548-5044 or at www.darkecountyfair.com/ticket-information/. For questions regarding the 2022 Concert Shows, please contact Doug Martin at 937-459-9616.