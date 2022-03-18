Tip of the tongue

Versailles News

By Kathy Monnin

People talk. That is what people do; we talk. We share our opinions, we talk about people, places, things, we talk to converse, to socialize, and sometimes we talk just to hear ourselves talk. Occasionally our words get us in trouble or are hurtful to others, but we cannot control what people think about us (no matter how hard we try or how good our intentions are), any more than they can control what we think of them.

There was a study that showed a link between how people saw others in relation to how they regard themselves. Although much of the population is positive or indifferent, it is the few negative personalities that cause us discomfort. Not everyone will like us, just as we don’t like everyone we meet. After all that’s life. Why should we change our plans or behavior? We are responsible for our own happiness not that of others.

We must learn to be comfortable in our own skin. Knowing this can sometimes be hard therefore it helps to look at the issue from another vantage point. The naysayers may be jealous or envious of you or they are ignorant to the vice of their tongues.

In the Bible, the book of James warns that the tongue, although a small part of the body is capable of grave sin through gossip, idle chatter, lies, harsh attacks, exaggerations, and unkind words. Our unbridled tongue can speak vulgarness, falsehoods, mislead, discourage, wound the dignity of others, create disharmony, incite fear or rage, cause temptation, instill error, spread lies, promote hatred, foster lechery, and ruin reputations.

There are more than nineteen sins of the tongue named within the bible. These include cursing, flattery, evil speaking, lying, tale bearing, whispers, backbiting, boasting, deceit, reviling, talking, jesting, idle worship, blasphemy, complaining, false teaching, filthy speech, crooked speech, and harsh criticism.

So, the next time you are discouraged from an activity for fear of being talked about, pray instead that the tongue waggers not be condemned, then live your life your way not theirs.

“What other people think of me is none of my business” ~Dr. Wayne W. Dyer

“Many things are opened by mistake, but none so frequent as one’s mouth.” ~Unknown

“Many have fallen by the edge of the sword but not so many as have perished by their own tongue.” ~Ecclesiastes 28:22

“The heart of the righteous weighs its answers, but the mouth of the wicked gushes evil” ~Proverbs 15:28

UPCOMING EVENTS

Friday, March 18 (Third Friday of Lent):

• Fish Fry at Ansonia American Legion from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Dine in, Curb, or Carryout

• Fish Fry at Goat Farmers, Yorkshire from 5 to 7 p.m. Dine in or Carryout

• Fish Fry at Greenville K of C from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Dine in or Carryout.

Saturday, March 19, John Wood, and Peter Herbeck will speak at the Versailles K of C Hall at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 at the door.

Saturday, March 19, Karaoke at the Versailles Vets Club Bunker from 7:30 to midnight. Open to the public.

Saturday, March 19, Karaoke at the Ansonia Legion from 8 to midnight. Open to the public.

Monday, March 21, Blood Drive at the Versailles K of C from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Monday, March 21, Memory Lane Dance held at the Greenville VFW from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Open to the public, with music by Tom Everhart. Admission is $5 at the door.

Thursday, March 24, Bid Euchre Tournament in the Versailles Vets Club Bunker from 7 to 9 p.m. Open to the Public. $5 entry with prizes.

Friday, March 25 (Fourth Friday of Lent):

• Fish Fry at Ansonia American Legion from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Dine in, Curb, or Carryout

• Fish Fry at Greenville K of C from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Dine in or Carryout.

• Fish Fry at Osgood Legion from 5 to 7 p.m. Dine in or Carryout.

Saturday, March 26, Singles Dance with music by Cotton, at the Greenville VFW at 219 N. Ohio Street, from 8 to 11 pm. Cover Charge is $7.

Sunday, March 27, Fried Chicken Dinner to Benefit the Adam Puthoff family at the Goat Ranch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dine in or Carryout. For tickets, please contact Brad Bruns at 937-423-4700 or Ted Gehret at 937-441-4424.

Happy birthday wishes to Ruth Schieltz, HB Hole, Dave and Don Hope, Annette Hope, Paul Monnin, Larry Monnin, Brent Pierron, Mike Stegall, Sherry Sommer, Stacy Monnin, Kyle Barge, Andrea Mangen, Matthew Myers, Becky Glass, Karly Happy, Nathan Peters, Connie Schmitmeyer, Dottie Huggins, Rick Ware, Donna (Chaney) Francis, Shirley Simons, Suzanne Wakefield, Kellee Ziegenbusch Wolters, Doris Kremer, Abbey Marshal, Paula Moody, Anne Klammar, Jeff Phlipot, Joe Knapke, Terry Pepple, Ruth Pierron, Paul Monnin, Tom Greenwood, Scott Hogenkamp, Bethany Menke, Jyle Drees, Judy Koogler, Julie Schmitmeyer, Mike Doyle, Joan DeMange, Debbie Monnin Francis, Nick Beasley, and any whom I missed as their birthday approaches, as well as, anniversary wishes to Kasey and Doug Christian (27), Joyce and Keith Kittel (30), and Linda and Bruce Stoltz (47). Also, happy anniversary to Fr. James Duell ordained 40 years ago.

Please extend your sympathy to the family and friends of David Eyink (63), Linda Henry (67), Nancy Layman (87), Paul Watren (89), and all those who have passed as well as those we hold within our hearts as the anniversary of their passing nears. Please give your prayers of comfort and healing for the sick, those who struggle, the suffering, the caregivers and those who mourn the loss of their loved ones.

As an act of kindness, remember to love more and speak less. We each made equal in the eyes of our Creator. But our words can be murderous and inflict condemnation upon us. No man has been perfect in speech. “For every kind of beasts, and of birds, and of serpents, and of things in the sea, is tamed, and hath been tamed of mankind: But the tongue can no man tame; it is an unruly evil, full of deadly poison.” ~James 3:7-8

Kathy Monnin is a volunteer citizen columnist. She can be reached at [email protected] or at 423-0914. Feel free to contact her with Versailles news and tidbits. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.