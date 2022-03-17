You can feel the magic!

DCCA News

By Marilyn Delk

Darke County Center for the Arts will present magician Daniel Martin live on-stage at Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall in Greenville on Saturday, March 26! I find that statement incredibly exciting, as I have been a big fan of magic shows ever since I was a little girl. My first memory of seeing magic performed before my very eyes is still vivid, although perhaps not due to the amazing skills in prestidigitation displayed by the performer. As I sat enthralled, the brother of one of my classmates was called to the stage to participate in the show; the magician then brought out a dangerous-appearing device that he demonstrated as a cutting machine by lopping carrots and other vegetables in half. The performer then asked his young volunteer to stick his finger into the contraption; my classmate’s brother immediately passed out. As I fought against feeling faint myself, the curtains were quickly drawn while the youngster was revived, and the show resumed. Although I can’t remember any of the magic tricks actually performed, I found the evening incredibly memorable nevertheless.

Daniel Martin has been described as innovative, engaging, mystifying, thrilling, and amazing; I thoroughly expect to be engaged, mystified, thrilled and amazed as each innovation occurs before my very eyes. His show entitled “Awestruck” was newly developed in 2022, so I cannot be specific as to what audiences will experience during the performance — but I am pretty sure it will be magical. His promotional materials promise a performance “pushing the boundaries of what is possible to a whole new level, tapping into audience’s minds with a roller coaster of emotions, laughs, and entertainment.” How exciting is that!

Getting an early start on his career when, to thwart a newly-found interest in pick-pocketing, he was given a magic kit at age 6, Daniel immediately and enthusiastically put his quick hands and devious nature to better use. At only 12 years of age, the young magician began performing professionally at some of Chicago’s swankiest hotels, clubs, and restaurants. The talented illusionist still resides in the Windy City, and still owns that Fisher-Price Magic Kit his grandparents gave him so many years ago, but now tours the world with his unique blend of magic and comedy which has been seen by millions on CBS, NBC, and the BBC.

My love of magic shows has not diminished since that long-ago first daunting experience; among the favorite memories of my life are watching Siegfried and Roy make tigers and leopards disappear in front of my very eyes, and the time I actually was called on stage to be the magician’s assistant, giggling uncontrollably while he did his mystifying tricks. Although I often wonder aloud how those tricks are accomplished, I really don’t want to know. For me, the stunning delight of this entrancing, captivating, spell-binding art is in the wonder of it’s effect, not in the nuts of bolts of the how-to. Perhaps that explains why when critiquing a memorable event or experience, the highest accolade I can bestow is this: “It’s magic.”

To experience the magic yourself, contact DCCA on-line at www.DarkeCountyArts.org, by mail at P.O. Box 718, Greenville, OH 45331, by calling 937-547-0908, or by making an appointment to visit DCCA’s office on the third floor of Greenville Public Library; office hours are 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. Tickets cost just $25 (half-price for students) and may also be purchased at the door the night of the show, which begins at 8 p.m.

Marilyn Delk is the former executive director of the Darke County Center for the Arts and can be reached at [email protected] Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.