DAR, DCC to hold Vietnam Veterans Day proclamation dedication

Staff report

GREENVILLE — Fort GreeneVille Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution, a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemoration Commemorative Partner, along with the Darke County Commissioners, will be holding a Vietnam Veterans Day Proclamation Dedication on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at 10 a.m. The dedication will be held at the Vietnam Memorial at Bears Mill on Arcanum Bears Mill Road, Greenville.

The Vietnam Memorial at Bears Mill was created by Terry Clark, a Vietnam Veteran, and other local Vietnam Veterans including Craig Jenkinson, Mike Good, Bob Sharp, and Chuck Shields. It was dedicated in 1989 to “the men who never came home by the men who did” and to all Darke County Vietnam War Veterans. The memorial was created from the Darke County Courthouse’s original dome.

Please plan to attend this Vietnam Veterans Day event in honor of all who served in the Vietnam War.