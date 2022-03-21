BPW grants scholarships to Darke County high school seniors

Staff report

GREENVILLE — The Greenville Business & Professional Women’s (BPW) Club March 10 meeting was hosted by the Scholarship Committee with Kristi Strawser, Chair, and committee members, Sue Huston, Kim Custenborder, Hallie Foureman, and Melissa Barhorst.

The Scholarship Committee canvassed all eight Darke County high schools for applicants for the scholarship. This year there were twenty-eight Darke County High School young women vying for eight $1000 scholarships and three Anna Britton scholarship applicants. In advance of the meeting, club members received videos submitted by the applicants which highlighted their accomplishments and highlights through high school and shared their future goals. Those applicants who attended the meeting gave some brief information about themselves and drew a question which they answered extemporaneously.

Scholarship Finalists this year were: Jenna Hughes, Brianna Fellers, Kate Rehmert, Saige Fellers, Chloe Good, Carmen Badell, Mackenzie Baker, and Libby McKinney (Greenville); Madeline Hozapfel, Delaney Barga, Laura Wuebker, Tara Fritscher, Marissa McClurg (Versailles); Macy Thompson, Madeline Meade, Kylie Beisner (Tri-Village); Karissa Weldy, Alexis Barhorst (Bradford); Cierra Rosinski, Mackenzie Singer, Carrie Rhoades, Kristin Shaner (Ansonia); Madelyn Fearon, Isabella O’Daniel, Jorie McDermott, Katherine Kauffman (Arcanum); and Skylar Bauman (Franklin Monroe). Anna Britton finalists were Maggie House, Lauren Popp, and Brianne Kosier.

Club members selected the eight scholarship winners via electronic ballot. The eight recipients chosen were Carrie Rhoades, Karissa Weldy, Libby McKinney, Saige Fellers, Carmen Badell, Kate Rehmert, Delaney Barga and Laura Wuebker.

The Anna Britton Scholarship is awarded to the daughter or granddaughter of any current club member. Anna Britton was an active member of BPW that bequeathed money to award this annual scholarship. Brianne Kosier was the recipient of this prestigious $500 scholarship. Brianne is the granddaughter of Betty Kosier who has been a member of the club since 1963.

The club holds fundraisers throughout the year which includes their Annual Guest Night in October, Breakfast with Santa, and Chicken BBQ Dinners. In addition, this year they received a very generous private donation for scholarships.

The club meets the second Thursday of every month – September through June. The April meeting however has been changed to April 7 since Holy Thursday, is April 14. Those interested in learning more about the club can contact club president, Maria Moore at 513-403-0604 or by email at [email protected] Also more information can be found on the club’s Facebook page at GreenvilleBPWClub.

The Greenville BPW mission is to achieve equity for all women in the workplace and to empower all women through advocacy, education, and information.