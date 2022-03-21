Dave Knapp Ford supports Empowering Darke County Youth

Staff report

GREENVILLE — Dave Knapp, owner of Dave Knapp Ford Lincoln in Greenville, continued his annual support of Empowering programs by presenting a check recently to Empowering Darke County Youth.

“Dave is one of the most ‘giving’ people I know,” said Bob Robinson, executive director of Empowering Darke County Youth. High school grads needed scholarships for college expenses? Dave helped. Vehicles needed for parades? Dave supplied them. Annual golf tournaments, location needed for a car wash — pretty much anything that can be done to support our kids and the community… Dave is right there helping.”

This is the seventh straight year Dave Knapp Ford Lincoln has provided financial support for Empowering programs.

“You are growing, you are helping more kids,” he said. “I want to be part of that.”

Dave, his dealership, other local businesses — and the Empowering non-profit — are just beginning to recover from two rough, pandemic-induced years. And many Darke County students are trying to recover as well.

Currently, Empowering Darke County Youth has two After School Program partnerships with Greenville, grades 1-4 and 5-8, and one each with Ansonia, grades 1-6, and Arcanum-Butler, grades 5-8. A fifth program is expected to be announced later this spring.

Empowering also provides individual After School and summer tutoring online and at the Greenville Public Library.

As of December 2021, Empowering Darke County Youth has provided more than 22,000 hours of academic support to 1,152 students from all Darke County school districts.

Empowering needs the community to help it reach the Darke County students needing academic support. Get more information at [email protected] Gifts may be sent to Empowering Programs, P.O. Box 1113, Greenville, OH 45331. Like Empowering Darke County Youth on Facebook.

The Empowering Mission: Empowering Darke County Youth is a Darke County United Way Partner providing After School and Summer Tutoring programs to assist students in the areas of language arts and math with the goal of Strong Students for a Strong Community.