Seeds now available at GPL’s Growing Harvest Seed Library

Staff report

GREENVILLE — Since opening in May 2014, the Growing Harvest Seed Library has been housed within the Greenville Public Library. It is a free resource for any community members who are interested in selecting and growing their own seeds. You do not need a library card in order to participate.

Today, Growing Harvest offers a wide variety of seeds thanks to generous donations and our volunteer growers. Many of these seeds were donated from seed companies such as Baker Creek, Sow True Seed, Seed Savers, and many others. Some of the seeds were collected from GPL’s own gardens and still more were donated back to the library by patrons participating as growers for Growing Harvest. Thanks to our donators and growers, we have a broad selection of flowers, herbs and vegetables, ranging from calendula to catnip to corn!

Kelly Minnich, Seed Library Coordinator, has been working hard all winter gathering new, quality seeds to add to our collection. She has accumulated hundreds of seeds via donation from companies such as Baker Creek Heirloom Seeds, Companion Plants, High Mowing Organic Seeds, Hudson Valley Seed Co., Nature and Nurture Seeds, OPN Seeds, Seed Savers Exchange, Sow True Seed, Territorial Seeds, and True Leaf Market.

The Growing Harvest Seed Library is located on the second floor near the Reference Desk and can be accessed at any time during our regular business hours. To borrow from the seed library, we ask that all patrons fill out a form with their basic information along with a list of the seeds they are “checking out.” If you are unable to come into the building, you may also call us and put in your seed requests with Kelly. She will then pack your seeds for you to pick up.

For more information on the Growing Harvest Seed Library, contact the library at 937-548-3915. We look forward to hearing from you! Happy growing!