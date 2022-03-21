Greenville City Council recognizes community service, extends contracts

By Tammy Watts

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — Greenville Mayor Steve Willman recognized the Singer family during the Greenville City Council meeting, held on March 15. Julie, and her four children, Emily, Kyle, Trevor, and Levi, were presented with certificates for serving the community by shoveling out fire hydrants during last month’s snowstorm. Sparky, the Fire Dog, was also on hand to show his appreciation.

“That’s a tough act to follow,” said Safety Service Director Ryan Delk, before sharing his report with the council. He gave an update on the automatic payment system for water and sewer bills, which should be up and running by May. It will provide customers the option to have their payments automatically withdrawn from their bank accounts. Delk also advised that spring leaf pick-up will take place from March 28-April 1. Tree limb pick-up will be available starting on April 1. Residents may contact the Street Department at 937-548-2215 to arrange for tree limb removal; no special request is required for leaf pick-up.

City Council accepted the public improvements installed by Wayne Hospital, that were previously agreed upon, as up to standard. Resolutions were also passed, extending contracts with Rumpke Waste Disposal for collection and disposal of trash and recyclable materials within the city, as well as Harvest Land Co-Op, for fuel services. A resolution was approved which will authorize the Safety Service Director to enter into contract with Garmann Miller for YOLO Park restrooms this year.

Greenville City Council meetings take place on the first and third Tuesday of every month, at 7:30 p.m. on the second floor of the City Building, 100 Public Square, in Greenville.

Daily Advocate reporter Tammy Watts can be reached at [email protected] Note: The Ukraine header that appears on DailyAdvocate.com, and in print, is a requirement by AIM Media, and does not reflect the views of this reporter. In the interest of journalistic integrity, neutrality is imperative to ensure fair and balanced reporting. Choosing sides in a foreign conflict, and elevating one group of refugees over others, are contrary to this principle.