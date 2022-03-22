Rhoades earns third in public speaking

By Makayla Stachler

Ansonia FFA Reporter

ANSONIA — Congratulations to Ansonia FFA member, Carrie Rhoades, for earning third place in the Ohio FFA State Advanced Prepared Public Speaking competition on March 5. She has competed in public speaking for the past five years, and participated in the state competition three times. For the advanced public speaking contest, Rhoades was required to write and memorize a 6-to-8 minute speech about a current issue in agriculture. Following the speech, the judges then ask questions pertaining to the chosen topic. Carrie’s topic was “The Downfall of Family-Owned Dairy Farms.”

Carrie Rhoades is a senior at Ansonia High School planning on attending Oklahoma State University this fall dual-majoring in agricultural communications and agribusiness. She is a very devoted member of the Ansonia FFA and a large part of the agricultural community having grown up on a dairy farm. Carrie is a five-year member of the Ansonia FFA serving as the vice president this year. Once again, congratulations Carrie and good luck in college.