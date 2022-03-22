Fields enters no-contest plea

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — Robert E. Fields, 68, of Dayton, entered a no-contest plea in the Darke County Common Pleas Court Tuesday. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided.

Fields failed to notify of a change of address, a felony of the third degree, as a legal requirement coming from a previous sex offense case in 2010. Fields was originally scheduled for a trial on Tuesday and Wednesday, but the lawyers believed a change of plea would better resolve the case.

Records showed Fields also failed to notify of a change of address in 2019, resulting in a sentence of 18 months in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections. According to the prosecution during the 2019 case, Fields had “disappeared” from Darke County and turned up in Indiana, where he failed to register.

Judge Hein accepted Field’s no-contest plea, entered a guilty plea on his behalf, and deferred sentencing until April 8. Fields faces a mandatory three-year sentence with optional post release control for up to two years. A fine of up to $10,000 can be imposed, but is not mandatory. Bail was set at $10,000.

To contact Daily Advocate Reporter Meladi Brewer, email [email protected]