Versailles FFA greenhouse to open April 25

Staff report

VERSAILLES — Versailles Agriculture Education students have been busy starting, transplanting, and propagating plants, in preparation for a spring plant sale, which will apply concepts learned in Versailles Agriculture Education classes. The Versailles Agricultural Education Department and FFA Chapter will be conducting their 11th Annual Greenhouse Sale, starting Monday, April 25. The greenhouse will be open from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday; Saturdays 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and closed Sundays. The greenhouse is located on the west side of Versailles Schools, at 280 Marker Road, close to the auditorium.

The annuals for sale, as part of the greenhouse, will include: begonia: cocktail mix; dusty miller: silverdust; impatiens: accent prem white, S.E. lipstick, S.E. mix, xtreme red; marigold: safari mix; petunia: wave easy pink passion, wave easy red, wave purple improved; salvia: victoria blue, geraniums: bright pink, bright red, salmon, white; lantana: luscious bananarama, lucious berry blend; pennisetum: rubrum; petunia veg: supertunia black cherry, supertunia Bordeaux,, supertunia latte, supertunia royal velvet, supertunia vista bubblegum; verbena: superbena purple; vinca vine; euphorbia diamond frost; Ipomoea blackie, margarite(sweet potato vine); bacopa: jumbo white; dahlia: hypnotica prism mix; spike; petunia; headliner night sky, pink sky. The perennials are available in one to two-gallon containers.

The vegetable plants available plan to include: tomatoes, cabbage, peppers, melon, cucumbers, broccoli, squash, zucchini, watermelon, and a variety of herbs. Hanging baskets plan to be available in ten and 12-inch pots. A variety of potted plant will also be available. Versailles FFA will also fill your pots, and you will be charged for the flowers and soil to fill your pots. Please look for future articles on drop-off information, and more details. . If you have any questions, please email Versailles FFA Advisor DenaWuebker at [email protected], or Versailles FFA Advisor Taylor Bergman at [email protected]

We look forward to seeing you at the greenhouse!