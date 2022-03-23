DCP releases new map booklets

Staff report

DARKE COUNTY — In celebration of its 50th anniversary, Darke County Parks has been working hard to provide new programs and events, and also to update tools that the public can utilize within the park’s preserves. Park staff spent part of last year diligently mapping each of the preserves, so that new, accurate maps could be created. These updated maps have been compiled into one handy, easy to use booklet that is free to park visitors. Each park has its own page with a brief description, map, and colorful pictures. The booklet also has information about the park’s mission, things to do, special events, and volunteer information.

Booklets are available at Shawnee Prairie Nature Center, Bish Discovery Center, and Historic Bear’s Mill. DCP would like to thank the Friends of the Darke County Parks for paying for the printing costs of the booklets.