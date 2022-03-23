Versailles FFA hosts omelet breakfast, contests

Staff report

VERSAILLES — On Saturday, Feb. 26, the Versailles FFA hosted the 7th annual Free Omelet Breakfast as part of the National FFA Week. At the breakfast, there were youth farm toy displays, a photography contest, a youth coloring contest, farm toy vendors selling their products, and a free breakfast, served to over 600 community members. The Versailles FFA also had games and crafts for the youth, and balloon animals. While serving around 600 omelets, the chapter was very grateful for donations from generous community members.

The farm display winners for division 1 (ages 5 and under) were: first place Albert Schmitmeyer, second place Abigail Pitsenbarger, and third place Wyatt Eilerman. Division 2 (ages 6 to 10): first place Wesley Eilerman, second place Roscoe Keller, and third place Henry Shappie. Division 3 (ages 11 to 14): first place Nathan Timmerman, second place Maverik Keller, and third place Blake Pitsenbarger. Division 4 (ages 15 and up): first place Lucas Timmerman, and second place Greg Dircksen. The winners were awarded a trophy and prize money. Twenty-nine youth farm displays were exhibited.

The photography contest winners were: Middle School division, first place Simeon Hess, second place Kiley May, and third place Paige Gehret. High School division: first place Lucas Timmerman, second place Asa DeMange, and third place Skylar Meyers. Community Beginner Division: first place Suzanne Batten, second place Amy Hoying, and third place Randy Delzeith. Congratulations to the winners. The top three in each division were awarded prize money, and got their photograph displayed at the breakfast.

The winners for the youth coloring contest were: Kindergarten division: first place Helena Grieshop, second place Abel Swartz, and third place Ellen Gonya. First Grade division: first place Sloan Eilerman, second place Katie Kraft, and third place Peyton Michael. Second Grade division: first place Emma Luthman, second place Sophia Hecht, and third place Roman Kruckeberg. Thank you to the toy show vendors: Kris Hinton, Tom Barga, Roger Heckman, Jim Ford Farm Toys, and Winner Farm Toys for exhibiting.

The FFA Chapter would also like to thank all the sponsors for helping make this event possible. Gold Sponsors who donated $300 and over were Weaver Eggs, who donated all the eggs for the omelets; Dannon, who donated all the yogurt; Reiter Dairy for donating all the milk and orange juice; and Darke County Farm Bureau for sponsoring the youth farm displays, and donating coloring books. Silver Sponsors who donated $100 to $300 were: Park National Bank, Farm Credit Mid-America, and Melvin and Mary Ann Stucke. Bronze Sponsors who donated $100 and below included: Versailles Savings & Loan, Minton Veterinary Services-4 Star Veterinary Services, Bruns Animal Clinic, Osgood State Bank, North Star Hardware and Implement.

Thank you to those who donated door prizes and free promotional materials sponsors: Versailles FFA, Roger Heckman, Jim Ford Farm Toys, Kris Hinton, Tom Barga, Winner Farm Toys, and Lance Bowers Farm Toys. A big thank you to all the students, alumni, parents, and community members who attended and helped with this event!