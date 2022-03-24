Dickman named Arcanum-Butler Teacher of the Year

Staff report

ARCANUM — Cindy Dickman has been named Arcanum-Butler Teacher of the Year.

Mrs. Dickman has been teaching at Arcanum-Butler Local Schools for 19 years and has taught a total of 32 years. She obtained her Bachelor of Science degree in education from Wright State University and her Master of Education degree from the University of Dayton. Cindy currently teaches 5th grade Science and Social Studies.

Cindy lives in Arcanum with her husband Mike. They have two daughters, Brittany (Daniel) Bankert and Lauren (Justin) Brandenburg, who are Arcanum High School graduates. Cindy and Mike are blessed with 5 grandchildren. Mrs. Dickman enjoys spending time with family and friends, doing arts and crafts projects, and participating in races for charities.

When asked about what she enjoys most about teaching, Cindy said, “I love seeing kids get excited about science and have fun while they are learning! I am motivated by my love of teaching and finding new, creative ways to engage students and foster their curiosity.” Those who know Mrs. Dickman well, know of her fondness for all things Disney. She has several quotes from Walt Disney that motivate her as a teacher.

“Ideas come from curiosity.”

“If you can dream it, you can do it.”

Upon being named the Teacher of the Year, Cindy shared, “I am honored to be chose as the 2022 Teacher of the Year, and I feel very blessed to work with such a wonderful team of teachers, support staff, and administrators at Arcanum.”

On behalf of Arcanum-Butler Local District Board of Education, Administration, Staff and Students, congratulations Mrs. Dickman on a well-deserved honor!