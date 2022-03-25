Finding meaning in your life

Versailles News

By Kathy Monnin

Throughout our life our purpose continues to change. If we are lucky it evolves, providing a deeper meaning as we mature. For example, the parent’s purpose changes according to their child’s needs. But ultimately, they are faithful providers, nurturers, educators, coaches, and so much more. The job never ends, in fact, with any luck it expands to one or two more generations.

But children are not part of everyone’s life, consequently one’s sense of purpose is not as defined. Perhaps you’re retired from the job that gave you purpose, or you lost your friend, parent, child, or spouse through a relocation, divorce, or death. Life has a way of helping each of us see our shortcomings and weaknesses by experiencing struggles and challenges from time to time. For as long as we live, our lives will be filled with ups and downs, happiness and hardship, joy and sorrow, love and grief, but having purpose and faith makes it tolerable.

If we are not feeling connected to our life’s purpose, what can we do about it? I can only speak from personal experience, but I believe we must know ourselves; our moods, what makes us happy, what excites us, what makes us feel alive and willing to invest ourselves? If we cannot seem to find optimism perhaps, we need to seek the advice of a physician, it could be a medical issue, either physical or emotional.

We have all been through a rough couple of years with the loss of a great many good friends and family consequently depression or anxiety are real possibilities. But the causes can be genetic, biochemical, hormonal, or seasonal, not just situational. Common symptoms can vary in degree of severity but include sadness, unhappiness, trouble focusing or concentrating, irritability, frustration, anger, loss of interest in pleasurable or fun activities, too much or too little sleep, tiredness, lack of energy, craving unhealthy foods, isolation, dropping out of activities, anxiety, restlessness, worry, trouble making decisions, guilt, headaches, pain, muscle aches, drug, or alcohol abuse, and/or suicidal thoughts or tendencies.

Its always best to catch the warning signs early, because sometimes it is easy enough to pull ourselves or another out of a funk simply by implementing a few habits and finding our purpose. We should start by thinking about who we are and who we want to become, clarifying our most important goals. (Community-oriented goals rather than self-focused goals.) Then figuring out our strengths and how we can apply them to our goals.

It’s always helpful to connect with others, by doing something social like going out to eat, joining a card club or taking in a movie. Then there are the standards of eating healthy, avoiding alcohol and drugs, exercising regularly, and getting adequate sleep. These things can seem routine but crucial to one’s mental, emotional, and physical health.

A positive attitude is contagious so we only need to be positive to others and they in turn will boost our sense of purpose. It may be as simple as replacing our negative thoughts with positive affirmations. To further find our optimism we should consider trying something exciting, new, and fun that allows for our self-expression, such as taking an art class or joining a local theater group.

“Although the world is full of suffering it is also full of the Overcoming of it.” ~Helen Keller

“The harder you fall the higher you bounce.” ~Doug Horton

“There is none more deserving of compassion than yourself.” ~Buddha

UPCOMING EVENTS

Friday, March 25, (Fourth Friday of Lent):

· Fish Fry at Ansonia American Legion from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Dine in, Curb, or Carryout

· Fish Fry at Greenville K of C from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Dine in or Carryout.

· Fish Fry at Osgood Legion from 5 to 7 p.m. Dine in or Carryout.

Friday, March 25, St. Remy, Russia is holding its Annual Right to Life Garage Sale at the Hall from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 to noon.

Saturday, March 26, Singles Dance with music by Cotton, at the Greenville VFW at 219 N. Ohio Street, from 8 to 11 p.m. Cover Charge is $7.

Sunday, March 27, Fried Chicken Dinner to Benefit the Adam Puthoff family at the Goat Ranch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dine in or Carryout. For tickets, please contact Brad Bruns at 937-423-4700.

Sunday, March 27, All You Can Eat Breakfast at the Versailles Eagles from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Open to the public.

Monday, March 28, Memory Lane Dance held at the Greenville VFW from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Open to the public, with music by Tom Everhart. Admission is $5 at the door.

Thursday, March 31, Bid Euchre Tournament in the Versailles Vets Club Bunker from 7 to 9 p.m. Open to the Public. $5 entry with prizes.

Friday, April 1 (Fifth Friday of Lent):

· Fish Fry at Ansonia American Legion from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Dine in, Curb, or Carryout

· Fish Fry at Goat Farmers, Yorkshire from 5 to 7 p.m. Eat in or Carryout

· Fish Fry at Greenville K of C from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Dine in or Carryout.

Saturday, April 2, Paper Drive Fund Raiser for the Darke County Right to Life from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Osgood Park (just off State Route 705 on the west side of town). Or you may contact Justin May (937-423-1824) to make special arrangements to deliver your paper and cardboard to his residence located at 12292 Mangen Road, Versailles.

Happy birthday wishes to Jonathan Keihl, Charles Runner, Missy Francis, Audrey Ward, HB Hole, Larry Monnin, Brett Pierron, Stacy Monnin, Kyle Barge, Brigette Holsapple, Shirley Simons, Kathy Voisard Marchal, Diane Magoto, Christine Glynn, Amy Elifritz, Renee Purpus, Richard Barton, Jeff Lyme, Ginger Magoto, Gina Foreman, Shirley Magoteaux, Nichole Baltes, Terri Phlipot, Tony Bey, Myrna Gigandet, Linda Brand and any whom I missed as their birthday approaches, as well as, anniversary wishes to Joyce and Keith Kittel (30), Bonnie and Jerry Bey (51). Also, congratulations to Sam Prakel who recently finished ninth in the 1500-meter run at the World Indoor Track Championship in Belgrade, Serbia

Please extend your sympathy to the family and friends of Mike Rindler (58), Debra Augustine (63), Fr. Eugene Schnipke, C.PP.S., (68), Charles Broering (74), Virginia Gantt (84), Treva Barhorst (93), and all those who have passed as well as those we hold within our hearts as the anniversary of their passing nears. Please give your prayers of comfort and healing for the sick, those who struggle, the suffering, the caregivers and those who mourn the loss of their loved ones.

As an act of kindness, I thought I was helping others, only to discover they were actually helping me.…But don’t just take my word for it. Identify a person in your life who made a difference in yours. Visit or write to them acknowledging their gifts. Don’t stop at one. “When we help ourselves, we find moments of happiness. When we help others, we find lasting fulfillment.” ~Simon Sinek

Kathy Monnin is a volunteer citizen columnist. She can be reached at [email protected] or at 423-0914. Feel free to contact her with Versailles news and tidbits. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.