Greenville Police Blotter

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

March 15

WELFARE CHECK: Officers were dispatched to the Greenville K-8 school on a report of a kindergartener that had not been picked up at 3:45 p.m. Upon arrival, the school staff advised this was the third day in a row this had happened, and they could not get ahold of the mother. They also stated the mother would bring the child an hour early to school and leave them there in care of the staff. Contact with the mother was made, and she stated she did not have a ride to come get her child before becoming argumentative. She told officers she was walking to the school and arrived approximately 10 minutes later at 5:45 p.m. She advised officers she had moved to Union City and wanted to unenroll her child from the school which she did. The staff also pointed out the child’s hygiene was very poor and Darke County Children’s Services was contacted.

March 16

VEHICLE THEFT: At 12:59 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Gardenwood Drive in reference to a vehicle theft. The complainant explained his aunt’s car was missing from the driveway. The vehicle is a 2006 Cream Chrysler PT Cruiser bearing Ohio registration (GMY1932). The vehicle also has multicolored seat covers on the driver and passenger seats. The car was entered into LEADS/NCIC as stolen, and there is nothing further at this time.

March 17

PRIV PROP ACC: At 8:13 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Kitchenaid Way in reference to a private property accident without injury. The driver advised she got to work and went to pull into the parking space hitting the other vehicles that were parked there. She was driving a white Chevrolet Malibu. Information was exchanged between all vehicle owners.

THEFT: At 12 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Vine Street in reference to a theft. Upon arrival, the victim advised he had his 5-horsepower Yardmaster wood chipper stolen from his driveway in the back of the residence. He had last seen it March 16 around 9:30 p.m. and noticed it missing around 7:30 a.m. There are no leads at this time.

DOMESTIC: At 11:39 p.m. officers responded to the 400 block of East Third Street on a reported domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the male and female couple in question. It was advised a verbal argument between both parties occurred over relational issues. The female left the residence to stay with her mother who was also present and a witness to the events. There were no school-age children present.

March 18

TRESPASSING: Officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Martin Street in reference to a trespass complaint. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the complainant/victim who advised Joshua Vermillion had returned to her apartment and was knocking on the door and windows. A video of Vermillion standing at her front door was shown. Vermillion was issued a warning for criminal trespass the previous night, and was issued a citation for criminal trespass on March 18.

PROPERTY: At 11:59 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Tiffin Street in reference to found property. The complainant advised she was working in her backyard when she found two cell phones lying in her yard: a blue Samsung Galaxy A10e and a black Samsung Galaxy A02. The black phone traced back to a male who advised his daughter was missing two cell phones. Dispatch advised that she could retrieve the cell phones at the department, and they were placed into property for safekeeping.

DRUGS: At 5:04 p.m. officers on patrol noticed a silver 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan with a known registered owner who had a suspended license and a traffic stop was made. Brice Helton, the driver, did not have a valid driver’s license and was never issued one. Helton was asked to step out of the car and a pat down was performed. His daughter in the passenger seat advised there was marijuana in the center console before handing the officer a sandwich bag full of a green vegetation suspected of being marijuana. No other contraband was found. Jeanna York, the owner of the vehicle arrived on scene in reference to the passenger being a juvenile, and she was warned for wrongful entrustment of a vehicle by allowing Helton to drive. Helton was cited for possession of a controlled substance and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. The marijuana was taken back to the station and stored in the property room.

DOMESTIC: At 8:43 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Olive Street on a verbal domestic dispute. Upon arrival, one officer spoke with the male while another spoke to the female. Both parties are married to each other, and they advised that the dispute was only verbal over watching TV and the remote control. There were no charges filed in the case, and a 6-year-old boy was present during the dispute.

March 19

TRESPASSING: At 1:59 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Martin Street in reference to a trespassing complaint. Joshua Vermillion was observed standing near the back porch of the address across the street. The victim was contacted and it was noticed the glass to the front door was broken. Pieces of glass were laying on the front porch of the residence along with pieces of glass laying inside. Two full Pepsi bottles, a pack of Marlboro cigarettes, and miscellaneous food items were laying on the porch in front of the front door to the residence. The victim stated Vermillion keeps coming to the residence and harassing her. She stated he had already been trespassed and cited from the residence earlier in the week. Vermillion was arrested for criminal trespassing.

DISORDERLY: At 8:11 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Wayne Avenue in reference to two males fighting. Upon arrival, it was observed that one male was bleeding from his face and have several lacerations to both sides of his nose and mouth . He advised he was attacked by a male who left before police arrival. He was also observed to be highly intoxicated. Since there were no cooperating witnesses or willing victims there will be no charges pursued at this time and this case should be considered closed.

March 21

DOMESTIC: Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of West Main Street in reference to an assault. The complainant/ victim advised Bronson Fisher let himself inside her apartment with her spare key that he stole. She stated he used to live with her, but she kicked him out due to a pending domestic violence charge where she was previously the victim. It was advised that once he entered the apartment, he started choking her and accused her of having relations with another man. She stated he ripped out her hair, punched her in the jaw causing damage to her teeth, and attempted to “smother” her along with other actions. Fisher was arrested, and the victim’s debit card, her tax return card, her Ohio direction card, and her Ohio License all bearing her name were found on person. Fisher was transported to the jail, and he has two prior convictions for domestic violence from January 2005 and March 2011. He was also issued a no-contact order for a domestic violence charge for which he was indicted in February 2022.

THEFT: At 4:41 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Integrity Place in reference to a report of a theft that had occurred. The owner advised he had the converter assembly cut off his white Ford F-450, and he has just got the vehicle back three weeks ago from having it repaired from the last time that the system had been cut off. The owner advised he does not have security cameras at this time, and he did not see any kind of evidence other than the saw blades that had been at the scene. The blades were taken into evidence with no positive fingerprints outcomes, there are no current leads, and no suspects in this case.

To contact Daily Advocate Reporter Meladi Brewer, email [email protected]