Magician Daniel Martin amazes audience

GREENVILLE — Acclaimed magician Daniel Martin entertained an audience of all ages at the Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall on March 26. Martin, who has performed on the BBC’s “Now You See It,” Netflix, CBS, NBC, and Discovery, combined a blend of classical magic, technological wizardry, interactive comedy, and good old-fashioned showmanship, to the delight of everyone in attendance.

Martin, excited to be “magish-ing” again, as he put it, drew on the audience for assistance with various acts throughout the evening. The crowd favorite was a young man named Henry.

“That’s too bad,” Martin said, when Henry related that he was only 8 years old. “You have to be nine to help out. Now how old are you?”

“Eight,” Henry replied again, repeating the answer several more times, until he finally said, “nine.”

“You should be proud,” Martin said to the adults who accompanied Henry.

The highlight of the evening was when Martin selected Ryan and Tyler from the audience, and invited them onstage to perform some experiments in mind-reading, before making both disappear briefly.

The show’s poignant final act paid homage to Martin’s beloved grandfather, “Poppy,” whom he credited with instilling confidence in him at a young age.

In the end, Martin fulfilled his goals of “getting to ‘magish’ for cool peeps,” and “receiving a standing ovation from cool peeps,” as everyone rose to their feet, applauding raucously.

Martin’s appearance was thanks to Darke County Center for the Arts (DCCA) Impresario Sponsor, Rodney Oda.

