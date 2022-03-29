Mattress sale fundraiser coming to Arcanum

Arcanum News for the week of March 28, 2022

By Vickie Rhodehamel

On Sunday, May 22, the Arcanum High School Band will be hosting its 5th annual Mattress Sale Fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Arcanum Fieldhouse, 310 North Main Street. A showroom will be set up at the old gym with dozens of name-brand, top-quality products with full manufacturer warranties. This includes memory foam, latex, Simmons “Beautyrest” mattresses, adjustable bases, pillows, protectors, and frames. We offer all sizes, all price ranges and delivery. Mattresses are made to order and available a few weeks after the sale. Proceeds from every sale will benefit the band! Custom Fundraising Solutions of Cincinnati will help the group with the mattress sale.

This year’s All 70s Arcanum High School Reunion will be on Aug. 20 at the Greenville VFW, 219 North Ohio Street in Greenville since the American Legion Hall was already booked. Please pass the word to all graduates from the 1970 decade! Thanks! More details to come soon!

On March 4, the Stelvideo Junior Grange delivered 460 new books to Dayton Children’s Hospital. They would like to extend a big thank you to members of the community who helped them exceed their goal of 400 books. Also on March 4th, they delivered 35 Emergency Parent bags that will be given out to parents as needed; these bags consist of items like lotion, comb, journal, chapstick, hair-ties, hard candy, gum, pens, a devotional card and more goodies for the parents when they are at the hospital with their sick child. Organizers state that they cannot wait to do both of these Community Service Projects again next year

The Arcanum Preservation Society seeks your support with the 2021 APS window cling, free with a minimum donation of $20 per household or $50 per business. Email [email protected] or call 937-459-1157 to donate or for more information. Officers of the APS also want to say thank you to volunteer and Finance Committee Chair/Board Member, Cole Morrie. Cole is in charge of research and submission of grant proposals and other sources of funding for the restoration of the Opera House. One of the youngest members, he brings a perspective and energy to the team that seems to always be accompanied with a smile. Thank you, Cole!

Congratulations to the Arcanum-Butler Teacher of the Year, Mrs. Cindy Dickman! Mrs. Dickman has been teaching at Arcanum-Butler Local Schools for 19 years and has taught a total of 32 years. She obtained her Bachelor of Science degree in education from Wright State University and her Master of Education degree from the University of Dayton. Cindy currently teaches 5th grade Science and Social Studies. Cindy lives in Arcanum with her husband Mike; they have two daughters, Brittany (Daniel) Bankert and Lauren (Justin) Brandenburg, who are Arcanum High School graduates. Cindy and Mike are blessed with 5 grandchildren. Mrs. Dickman enjoys spending time with family and friends, doing arts and crafts projects, and participating in races for charities.

The Arcanum Middle School Pennies for Patients fundraiser raised $5,400 in just two weeks. This is $2,531 more than last year. Congratulations to Mrs. Miller’s class who raised the most money ($886.28) and Mr. Troutwine’s class who finished second ($850.28) earning both classes a pizza party.

Mrs. Miller’s class also earned a bowling trip at the end of April courtesy of our PBIS program. Funds raised during this event will be donated to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

Congratulations to the Junior High basketball teams for great seasons this year. Both the 7th and 8th grade boys’ teams were Runners-Up in the end of the season tournament. The 7th grade girls’ team were the tournament champions and the 8th grade girls’ team were in the final four of tournament.

Arcanum High School students receiving honors and recognition is well deserved are the following: Congrats to Charlie Barry and Ashton Paul for both qualifying for the district swim meet! Congrats to Arcanum High School girls’ basketball players Hailey Unger, Taylor Gray, and Madelyn Fearon for receiving postseason honors from the Southwest District. Hailey was named first team and also the player of the year. Madelyn Fearon and Taylor Gray were named to the third team. Congrats to Arcanum High School boys’ basketball players Nick Sharritts and Jake Goubeaux on being named Southwest District honorable mention.

“March is a tomboy with tousled hair, a mischievous smile, mud on her shoes and a laugh in her voice.” ~ Hal Borland

“March, when days are getting long, Let thy growing hours be strong to set right some wintry wrong.” ~ Caroline May

“March is the month God created to show people who don’t drink what a hangover is like.” ~ Garrison Keillor

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column. She can be reached by calling 937-423-3763, by email at [email protected] Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.