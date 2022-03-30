Dean Davis remembered at F-M blood drive

Staff report

ARCANUM — Student and community donors at the March 25 Franklin Monroe High School blood drive got a special visit, and a warm thank you in memory of a “Donor for Life.”

“I was greeted by the sweetest lady this morning, Tracy Davis,” said Community Blood Center Account Manager Donna Kueterman Friday. “She generously donated $10 gift cards to Subway or Chick-Fil-A to every donor who comes in today!”

Tracy Davis made the gift in memory of her husband Dean, a CBC “Donor for Life” for more than 20 years. Dean was a type O negative “universal donor,” and a CMV-negative pediatric unit donor. He made his 96th lifetime donation in September 2020 at the Greenville Rotary Club blood drive. He died a month later died in a car accident. He was 57.

“Dean gave a lending hand to anybody and always donated,” said Tracy. “It was something he always wanted to do. He was O negative and his blood was always in need.

“I thought about it the last time they had a blood drive at the school. I just wanted to honor him and his memory by doing something to encourage donations.”

The blood drive totaled 25 donors, 21 donations and four first-time donors 105 percent of the collection goal.

Dean was a Northmont High graduate and worked as diesel mechanic for Rush Truck Centers. He was committee chairman for Boy Scouts Troop 185, his son Nathan’s troop.

“The day of the accident he helped my son finish up his Eagle scout project that morning,” said Davis. Nathaniel is now 19. Daughter Lila is a freshman at Franklin Monroe High, where many juniors and seniors donated at the blood drive.

Grace Beeson plays softball with Lila and knows the family well. She made her third donation, qualifying for the CBC Red Cord Honor program. She said she is looking forward to getting her Red Cord and wearing it at graduation this May.

Jessica Brocious ran cross country with Nate and would see the family at cross country meets. She made her first lifetime donation Friday.

To give blood, make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.