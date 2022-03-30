Cancer Action Network honors Manchester

Staff report

COLUMBUS — Rep. Susan Manchester (R-Waynesfield) was awarded the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN) Distinguished Advocacy Award Wednesday during Cancer Action Day at the capitol. ACS CAN bestowed this prestigious honor to recognize her leadership on co-pay accumulator legislation.

“Rep. Manchester has been a driving force behind co-pay accumulator legislation which will improve access to care and quality of life for cancer patients in Ohio,” said Leo Almeida, Ohio government relations director, ACS CAN. “Co-pay accumulator legislation would require that all payments made by patients, directly or on their behalf, count toward their overall out-of-pocket maximum or deductible, making cancer treatment more affordable.”

The award is presented by ACS CAN, the advocacy affiliate of the American Cancer Society, to select officials who have demonstrated leadership and commitment in cancer-related public policy advocacy.

ACS CAN applauds Rep. Manchester’s determination to enact meaningful legislation that benefits public health and saves lives from cancer in Ohio.

The American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN) makes cancer a top priority for policymakers at every level of government. ACS CAN empowers volunteers across the country to make their voices heard to influence evidence-based public policy change that saves lives. We believe everyone should have a fair and just opportunity to prevent, find, treat, and survive cancer. Since 2001, as the American Cancer Society’s nonprofit, nonpartisan advocacy affiliate, ACS CAN has successfully advocated for billions of dollars in cancer research funding, expanded access to quality affordable health care, and made workplaces, including restaurants and bars, smoke-free. As we mark our 20th anniversary, we’re more determined than ever to stand together with our volunteers and save more lives from cancer. Join the fight by visiting www.fightcancer.org.