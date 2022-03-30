DCP announces summer camps

Staff report

DARKE COUNTY — As a child, one of the best things to do during the summer is get outside and play! An easy way for parents to provide this opportunity is through summer day camps. Summer camps are a great setting for exploring and investigating nature. Darke County Parks is excited to offer a variety of summer camps for local youth. Registration is now open, so be sure to sign up before camps fill!

Birds, Bats & Bees: Ages 3 to 5, June 29 to July 1, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. each day *Parent/Guardian must attend.

Creek Crawlers: Ages 6 to 7, July 13 to 15, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day

Experiment: Outside: Ages 8 to 9, July 25 to 27, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day

Canoe & Kayak Discoveries: Ages 10 to 12, offering two separate dates: July 5 to 8, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, or July 12 to 15, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day

Cycling Quest: Ages 12 to 14, August 9 to 12, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day

Outdoor Adventures: Ages 13 to 15, July 26 to 29, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day

For more details, or to register for camp, visit www.darkecountyparks.org/programs.