DCP announces summer camps

DARKE COUNTY — As a child, one of the best things to do during the summer is get outside and play! An easy way for parents to provide this opportunity is through summer day camps. Summer camps are a great setting for exploring and investigating nature. Darke County Parks is excited to offer a variety of summer camps for local youth. Registration is now open, so be sure to sign up before camps fill!
Birds, Bats & Bees: Ages 3 to 5, June 29 to July 1, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. each day *Parent/Guardian must attend.
Creek Crawlers: Ages 6 to 7, July 13 to 15, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day
Experiment: Outside: Ages 8 to 9, July 25 to 27, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day
Canoe & Kayak Discoveries: Ages 10 to 12, offering two separate dates: July 5 to 8, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, or July 12 to 15, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day
Cycling Quest: Ages 12 to 14, August 9 to 12, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day
Outdoor Adventures: Ages 13 to 15, July 26 to 29, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day
For more details, or to register for camp, visit www.darkecountyparks.org/programs.