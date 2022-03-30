Advocate to accept political endorsements beginning April 4

Staff report

DARKE COUNTY — Beginning April 4, 2022, The Daily Advocate and The Early Bird will begin accepting letters endorsing candidates or issues for the upcoming primary election, scheduled to be held May 3, 2022.

Those submitting a letter must include his or her first and last name, organization (if applicable), city/town of residence, and a phone number by which one may be contacted if necessary.

Please do not exceed a total length of 700 words in submitted letters. As well, please do not submit photos.

Letters regarding candidates or issues for the May 3 primary will not be accepted after 12 noon, April 28, 2022.

Those submitting a letter advocating for a candidate or issue may only submit one letter during the April 4 to 28 timeframe. Non-election related letters may be submitted as usual.

The Daily Advocate and The Early Bird reserve the right to edit letters for grammatical or factual errors. In order to ensure accuracy, we ask that letters are submitted via email and not hand- or type-written.

To submit a letter to the editor, email Erik Martin at [email protected]