Greenville Police Blotter

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

March 11

THEFT: At 9:05 p.m. officers responded to the 1400 block of Wagner Avenue on a report of found property. The property was found to be stolen from the Greenville Wal-Mart and was returned. While the items were being searched and sorted, an empty syringe and clear pipe with burnt residue on it were also found. Those items were placed in the property room for destruction. Video footage shows a woman shopping with the cart before exiting the building without paying. She can be seen walking throughout the parking lot for approximately 15 minutes before abandoning the cart where it was located. There is a possible suspect, and the case will be updated when all the proper paperwork from Wal-Mart is received.

March 20

TRAFFIC STOP: At 5:09 p.m. officers on patrol observed a 1998 Chevrolet truck traveling southbound in the alley between Green and Warren streets with expired registration. The driver, Brandon Sharrock, smelled strongly of marijuana. He was asked how much was inside the vehicle, and he stated that he had a bag inside his pants pocket. A large plastic bag containing a green leafy substance was then removed from Sharrock’s pocket. He was asked to exit the vehicle, and as he did so, he stated he was having a seizure. Greenville Rescue transported Sharrock to Wayne HealthCare. The green leafy substance was packaged and placed into property to be destroyed. Sharrock was given a warning for reference expired plates.

March 22

WANTED PERSON: At 9:47 a.m. an officer observed a 2005 Dodge Neon being operated southbound on South Broadway Street with license plates that belong to a 2015 Chrysler that had been reported lost out of Mercer County. A traffic stop was made and the driver, identified as Prestin Bradburn, told officers he did not have his driver’s license, he had just bought the vehicle, he only had the title, and he gave officers a false name. It was found Bradburn had an active warrant out of Mercer County for failure to appear on the original charge of harassing communication with no bond. He was placed under arrest and was transported to the Darke County Jail.

March 23

PRIV PROP ACC: At 10 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Fair Street in reference to property damage to a garage door. The complainant explained he had his 1995 Red/Silver Dodge Dakota pickup truck parked in the driveway at the 1000 block of Wayne Avenue running while he ran inside. When he exited the residence, his pickup truck was traveling backwards down Fair Street with no one inside. The truck struck the garage door at the first listed residence before coming to a rest. Damage to the white garage door was observed and insurance information ws exchanged.

WANTED PERSON: At 1:47 a.m. officers apprehended a known wanted subject. Albert Reed had an active warrant for his arrest through Montgomery County Sheriff’s office for a drug charge. Reed was arrested and transported to the county line where he was turned over to the Montgomery Sheriff’s Office.

March 24

PROPERTY: At 8:14 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 100 block of North Broadway in reference to found property. The complainant found a blue Samsung cellphone in Prairie Ridge Park alongside the bike path before taking it back to the listed address to charge it. Neither the complainant nor the police officer could access the phone to see who it belonged to due to it being locked. The phone does not have a cover on it and no screen or camera cracks. It was placed into property for safekeeping.

WANTED PERSON: At 1:12 a.m. officers attempted to stop a subject on a bike for failing to not have any lights on his bike. The subject failed to stop and after a short chase, was later taken into custody and found to have a warrant. The suspect was identified as Storm Parsons who had an active warrant for failing to appear for a driving under suspension charge. He was transported to the Darke County Jail and incarcerated. While searching Parsons, officers found a counterfeit $100 bill. He was issued a misdemeanor citation for obstructing official business and advised of his court date.

March 25

THEFT: At 9:52 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Continental Drive in reference to a theft of a license plate. Contact was made with the employee who advised that one of the company tanker trailer’s license plate was missing. There was no video footage, and the employee filled out a written statement referencing the incident.

DOMESTIC: At 8:48 p.m. officers responded to the 100 block of 13th Street on a domestic disturbance. Contact was made with the male and female who reside and have children together. They advised there was only a verbal argument over relationship issues. Three school-age children present during the incident.

WANTED PERSON: At 9:15 p.m. officers observed a vehicle traveling eastbound on West Fourth Street near Sycamore fail to stay within a single lane of travel. The operator committed another traffic violation and a traffic stop was made. The operator, Stanley Richards Jr., was found to have an active warrant for burglary with no bond. He was arrested and found to be in possession of suspected narcotics.

March 26

DOMESTIC: AT 2:24 a.m. officers responded to a domestic dispute between a married couple who live together. The male was highly intoxicated and was in a verbal argument with the female. He agreed to go to his mother’s residence for the night, and there was one school-aged child present.

THEFT: At 4:31 p.m. officers responded to the 100 block of West Main Street on a reported theft that occurred at a separate location within the city of Greenville. The victim advised she had approximately $100 stolen from her purse while she was at work. There are no leads into the case.

March 27

WANTED PERSON: At 3:52 a.m. officers located and apprehended Trevor Newbauer who had an active warrant for fraud. Upon arrest, Newbauer was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and suspected narcotics. He was transported to the jail with no bond.

March 28

SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: At 6:46 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Armstrong Street in reference to a suspicious vehicle with a woman inside. Before arrival, officers were informed the woman had gotten out of the vehicle and was urinating in the street. Officers made contact with Carla Wintrow, who was in the back seat on the driver side of the vehicle. She smelled strongly of alcohol and had slurred speech. She was holding an open can of Vista Bay Hard Seltzer. Witnesses/complainants advised Wintrow had been in the vehicle for two hours yelling at the sky. She was issued a citation for littering and an open container in a motor vehicle. Wintrow was also given copies of her citations and advised of her court date, given a warning for disorderly conduct, and due to her intoxicated state, she was released to a resident nearby who advised Wintrow could stay with her for the evening.

