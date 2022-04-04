Blacklick man resolves 6-year dispute in court

By Meladi Brewer

GREENVILLE — A Blacklick, Ohio, man resolved a 6-year-long dispute in the Darke County Common Pleas Court. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided.

Matthew J. Shope was sentenced on two charges: one count of passing bad checks, a felony of the fifth degree, and a second count, theft, also a felony of the fifth degree. According to Prosecuting Attorney Jesse Green, the offense occurred in 2015 after Shope agreed to buy a trailer for $1,500 from the victim.

The check Shope used to make the payment ended up bouncing, and the victim was never successful in getting Shope to make amends in any form of restitution.

“At the minimum, he needs to serve some jail time for this,” Green said. “He had 6.5 years to make restitution.”

Shope’s defense attorney Nicole Pohlman stated he did give her a cashier’s check for the $1,500 that morning, and jail time would be a mistake as he is not local and drives a truck which would make it hard to complete the sentence. She pointed out Shope has not had any recent past convictions, so the bad check was a mistake.

Hein sentenced Shope to up to 60 months of supervision, the restitution of $1,500, and 13 days of jail with 13 credited. However, if Shope does not abide by the limitations moving forward, he could face up to an additional 12 months.

Benjamin R. Kersey, of Troy, entered a guilty plea to the amended charge of one count of possession of methamphetamine, a felony of the fifth degree, and two counts of tampering with evidence, a felony of the third degree.

The lawyers and Kersey agreed on a plea deal where counts three and four were dismissed if Kersey pled guilty, and the time sentenced would run concurrently with the time he is currently serving in Miami County.

Kersey faced up to 12 months and a $2,500 fine on count one and up to 3 years and a $10,000 fine on count two, all of which are not mandatory. Up to two years of post-release control was also a sentencing option Hein explained.

Kersey was sentenced to 12 months on count two, and up to two years of post-release supervision. Kersey must pay costs on count one.

Daniel F. Alderman, 53, of Greenville, entered a guilty plea to one count of domestic violence, a felony of the fourth degree, and two counts of possession of methamphetamine, a felony of the fifth degree.

Alderman faces up to 18 months and a $5,000 fine on count one and 12 months and a $2,500 fine on count two, all of which are not mandatory, but could be added together. He will appear for sentencing on May 16.

