Darke County summer youth tennis program returns

Staff report

DARKE COUNTY — Youth tennis returns to Greenville for the 13th year this summer. Staffed by Greenville’s local tennis coaches Dennis Kiser, Brian Reifsnider, Jim Koontz, and Suzie Brown, and using the Greenville Varsity and Reserve tennis players as teen coaches, the program teaches beginning tennis skills to youth ages 5 to 14.

Sponsored by the United States Tennis Association/Midwest Section, the 6-week program features age-appropriate racquets, court dimensions and scoring, which makes the game more fun for beginners. No tennis experience is needed, and with the game tailored to kids’ size and age, participants learn skills quickly in a team environment.

The camp is held at the Greenville High School tennis courts, 100 Green Wave Way. The cost of the program includes an age appropriate racquet, a T-shirt, and practice ball. The 5-to-10 year old sessions are held on Sunday evenings from 6 to 7 p.m., June 12 to July 24 (no session on July 3). The 11-to-14 year old sessions are held on Tuesday evenings from 6 to 7 p.m., June 7 to July 12.

All sign up is done online at MidwestTeamTennis.com and registration closes on May 22, 2002. Questions about the program can be sent to Suzie Brown at any of the following: 937-459-9219, [email protected] or Facebook page Greenville Community Tennis Association.