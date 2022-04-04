Ater has ability to lead as sheriff

The members of Lowell Thomas Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Lodge #130 are proud to announce the unanimous endorsement of Mark Ater, for Darke County Sheriff. Mark Ater has the leadership qualities and has the ability to address the public safety issues that face the citizens of Darke County.

Lowell Thomas FOP strongly supports electing law enforcement leaders who are committed to their community. Mark Ater has proven that he has the ability to lead a law enforcement agency and has proven that he has the courage it takes to be the next sheriff of Darke County.

The most important quality that Mark Ater has is the ability to work well with all public safety agencies within Darke County. We believe it is in the best interest to elect a sheriff that treats all members of law enforcement with respect and as an equal no matter which department they work for. Mark Ater is upfront and open about his ideas and we believe he will create a positive working relationship between all of the law enforcement agencies within Darke County. We also feel that he will continue to employ quality officers in Darke County.

Electing the right person to serve, as Darke County Sheriff is a serious responsibility, one that should be important to the citizens of Darke County. The Lowell Thomas Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #130 believes Mark Ater is that person. He has earned our endorsement and we strongly encourage the citizens of Darke County to Elect Mark Ater as their next sheriff.

The Lowell Thomas Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge #130 is based out of Darke County, Ohio. The memberships consists of several police officers that serve Darke County Law Enforcement Agencies. The membership includes officers from the Arcanum Police Department, Greenville Police Department, Union City Police Department, and Versailles Police Department.

Respectfully,

Jason Perry, President

Lowell Thomas Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #130

