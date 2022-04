St. Mary’s Catholic School honors

Staff report

GREENVILLE — St. Mary’s Catholic School has announced First and Second Honor Award students for the third-quarter:

First Honor Awards:

5th Grade

Lyla Brinley, Alyssa Hadden, Emina Hatic, Xander Jones, Jersee Randall, Jack Winterrowd, Callie Zwiesler

6th Grade

Dylan Jones, Hudson Pierri, Erin Winner

7th Grade

Samantha Elam, Safet Hatic, Eva Kramer, Kendall Kreusch, Clair Rammel, Kaitlyn Tollefson

8th Grade

Isabel Badell, Drew Beisner, Brooklyn Kreusch,mColeman McNulty, Gabe Rammel, Rachel Wright

Second Honor Awards:

5th Grade

Connor Cassity

6th Grade

James Enicks, Karrah Hayslip, Scarlet McNulty, Aaron Wright

7th Grade

Tristan Bey-Russell, Leah Schmitmeyer, Isaac Winner

8th Grade

Ava Glass, Ethan Jones