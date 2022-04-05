GloryWay Quartet coming to Immanuel Baptist Church

Arcanum News for the week of April 4, 2022

By Vickie Rhodehamel

The GloryWay Quartet will be performing in concert on Sunday, April 24, 2022, in the 10:30 a.m. Worship Service at Immanuel Baptist Church, 500 West South Street, Arcanum. Pastor Greg Greve, Pastor Dan Kuhbander, and the congregation invite the community to come and enjoy the men’s quartet in concert.

GloryWay was founded in Mansfield, Ohio, by lead singer, Justin Crank. Raised on good old-fashioned gospel music, Justin developed a love for four-part harmony. What began as four friends singing around town was blessed by God and has blossomed into a powerful full-time ministry. GloryWay has the privilege of working with several prestigious agencies in the world of Gospel Music entertainment. GloryWay is signed with Capitol Artists as one of their booking agents and is also on the Gateway Management label, a highly-respected management agency. GloryWay travels more than 60,000 miles annually, all across the United States, sometimes booking engagements over a year in advance. Every weekend of the year, plus some, is packed full of exciting ministry opportunities for GloryWay. GloryWay puts on a unique and versatile performance that blends classic four-part harmony with exciting and inspiring new sounds and styles. They look forward to each and every opportunity to share their ministry. Each performance is sure to delight and encourage all who listen.

This Friday, April 8 will be a Fish Fry at the Arcanum VFW at 311 South Albright Street, Arcanum. Dinner will begin serving at 5 p.m., be sure to stop by before they run out!

SAVE THE DATE! IBC will be having a Christmas in July Tea Party for the ladies of the community and the church. More details to come, but put July 23 on your calendar ladies! A great time is being planned with tea, desserts, special music, Flashbox photobooth, and devotions.

April Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society Events: Our Open Hours for April have been changed to April 9 from 2 to 4 p.m. to accommodate the Arcanum Alumni Homecoming guests and the public for house hours as well as seeing our displays. Last AWTHS house tour is 3:30 p.m. Also check out the tours at the Arcanum Opera House as well. On April 21 at 7 p.m. DCCA will present at AWTHS Jaime Marvin. Tickets can be purchased thru DCCA or Fourman’s Variety Store in Arcanum.

Do you have a beautiful, historic barn on your property? Check out this neat opportunity to have your barn featured! The Darke County Parks is seeking historic barns (pre-1930) in Darke County as the subjects for this program. Jenny Clark, volunteer at the Historic Bears’ Mill, has been asked to help find local barns for possible paintings. Any owners willing to participate with painter, Robert Kroeger, to photograph and paint their barn are encouraged to call Jenny at 937-467-9953 or email her at: [email protected] The original barn paintings will be used as a fundraiser for Bears’ Mill. The owners of the barns that participate will receive a FREE copy of the original painting of their barn.

The high school had more than 25 students participate in the Darke County Science Fair. Our students did a tremendous job representing our school at the event. Ten projects were rated Superior. There are 12 students moving onto the District Science Fair. Our students also won more than $1,000 in cash prizes. Thanks to Mr. Kendig and Mrs. Brandon for their effort in coordinating our students with the Science Fair.

HS Science Fair Individual Awards are as follows: Outstanding Project in Behavioral and Social Science: first place – Lani Hollinger and Jacob Rice; third place – Tessa Riegle. Outstanding Project in Energy: first place – Caleb Hartman; Outstanding Project in Earth and Environmental Sciences: second place – Ashton Paul; Outstanding Project in Medicine and Health Sciences: second place – Chad Pitzer; and third place – Megan McCans. Outstanding Project in Physics and Astronomy: first place – Jorie McDermott; Wayne Health Care Award in Medicine and Health Sciences: Zeke Wright; and Wayne Health Care Award in Behavioral and Social Sciences: Mariah Kreusch. Greenville Masonic Lodge Outstanding Project in Engineering: Mariah Kreusch; and Cargill Best Abstract Award: Zeke Wright; and Whirlpool Award: Tessa Riegle. Best Overall Project third place: Zeke Wright. Congratulations to our high school science fair winners!

“April, dressed in all its trim, hath put a spirit of youth in everything.” ~William Shakespeare

“April gets you out of your head and out working in the garden.” ~Marty Rubin

“April prepares her green traffic light and the world thinks, “Go!” ~Christopher Morley

Vickie Rhodehamel is a volunteer citizen columnist, who serves The Daily Advocate readers weekly with her Arcanum community column. She can be reached by calling 937-423-3763, by email at [email protected]