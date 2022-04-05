Palestine man pleads guilty to drug charge

By Meladi Brewer

GREENVILLE — A Palestine man pleaded guilty to attempted possession of drugs, a misdemeanor of the first degree, in Darke County Common Pleas Court Monday. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided.

Joshua A. Johnson, 38, entered a not-guilty plea to the amended charge of attempted possession of drugs. He faced up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine, all of which were not mandatory.

Prosecuting Attorney James Bennett turned toward the court to make a sentencing recommendation after relaying the facts.

“It was less than 0.1 gram, hence the lesser offense offered,” Bennett said. “The defendant does have an extensive criminal history with drug offenses and what have you.”

The offense occurred in January of last year, and since then Johnson has been to jail and completed rehab programs.

“One tenth of a gram was found, and it was a residue case as I recall,” Defense Attorney Randall Breaden said. “He does have a prior history, but he has been working with his addiction issues.”

Breaden stated Johnson had completed a treatment program this year, and he is currently on medication to combat the addiction. Johnson himself admitted to having an addiction and working towards correcting the issue.

“I’m back on track doing what I got to do. I’ve been going to meetings, and I am trying,” Johnson said.

Hein sentenced Johnson to 90 days suspended with up to 60 months of community supervision.

Timothy J. Slaven, 37, of Redkey, Ind. was found guilty Monday for one count of aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a felony of the fifth degree. Hein sentenced him to 15 days with two days credited, $250 and court costs, and a $195 restitution. His case will be transferred to Indiana for supervision.

Jerry W. Blanken entered a guilty plea Tuesday to the amended charge of attempted improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, a felony of the fifth degree. The offense occurred in December of last year, and Blanken could face up to 12 months in jail and a $2,500 fine, all of which are not mandatory. He will be sentenced May 23.

