Union City ‘Wall of History’ seeks help

The Union City, Ohio, “Wall of History” is still actively researching and compiling the history of the village and its people, from the beginning of its inception to the present.

The COVID-19 has greatly slowed our progress; however, we are still asking for your help with any historical information you have on businesses, families, obituaries, citizens, etc. All data of this type is valuable in maintaining and adding to our collection of historical information.

We no longer have space at the municipal building and, as a result, I have several boxes stored at my home. We are currently in need of a place to display or store our collection of history which includes books, pictures, obituaries from the early years to the present, and many books that contain the daily happenings about our citizens, businesses, marriages, births, deaths, schools, etc., taken from two local newspapers.

Have you seen our signage on our local businesses? We are still completing more of them.

Can you help us continue this valuable history of our village? We need news, pictures, memories of your parents, grandparents, places you remember of the past. Can you share them with us?

Our committee welcomes your interest and/or your assistance.

Any questions or news, please call me at 937-968-4756, leave a message and I will return your call.

Thank you for any help you can give us.

Betty Grimes, Chairperson

Union City, Ohio

