DCCA presents Mister C’s Full Steam Ahead Live!

Staff report

GREENVILLE —Darke County Center for the Arts (DCCA) will close its 2021-2022 Family Theatre Series season by presenting Mr. C’s Full STEAM Ahead LIVE! on stage at Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall in Greenville on Sunday, April 24.

“This show will literally end our Family Theatre season with a bang!” said David Warner, DCCA Artistic Director. “Mr. C finds exciting ways to engage his audiences while exploring and explaining the wonders of science; everyone has a really good time while also learning stuff.” The show, which is appropriate for all ages, starts at 2 p.m.

Mister C is an Emmy-nominated producer and host of Full STEAM Ahead, which airs on PBS stations across the U.S. The long-time educator who has spent time as a classroom teacher and school administrator is also the creator of the popular YouTube channel Learning Science Is Fun. Using silly songs, exciting experiments and dazzling demonstration, Mister C’s high energy inspires audiences to have fun exploring the hows and whys of what happens in front of their very eyes.

Sponsors for DCCA’s Family Theatre Series include Second National Bank, Greenville Federal, Greyson James Steyer Fund of the Darke County Foundation, Jean Louise Thieme Children’s Theatre Fund of the Darke County Foundation, Edison State Community College, Gordon & DeSantis Orthodontics, Jordan Insurance Agency, Wayne Health Care, Greenville Rotary Club, and Family Health. Also, DCCA membership contributions and funds provided by Darke County Endowment for the Arts support all DCCA presentations. Others providing operating support to DCCA are John R. and Miriam H. Knick Fund, Harry D. and Esther Stephens Memorial, Ketrow Foundation, and Lydia Schaurer Memorial. Additionally, the Ohio Arts Council helps fund this program with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, educational excellence and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans.

Tickets for Full Steam Ahead LIVE! cost just $5 each, and are available by contacting DCCA online at www.DarkeCountyArts.org, by mail at P.O. Box 718, Greenville, OH 45331, by calling 937-547-0908, or by making an appointment to visit DCCA’s office on the third floor of Greenville Public Library; office hours are 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. Tickets may also be purchased at the front desk of Greenville Public Library, 520 Sycamore Street, and will be on sale at Readmore Hallmark in downtown Greenville as well as Versailles Public Library, 790 South Center Street.