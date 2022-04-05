Versailles FFA Greenhouse to open April 25

Staff report

VERSAILLES — Putting their classroom skills into action, the Versailles Agricultural Education Department and FFA Chapter will be conducting their 11th Annual Greenhouse Sale starting Monday, April 25.

The greenhouse will be open Monday through Friday from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. It is located on the west side of Versailles Schools at 280 Marker Road, near the auditorium.

Versailles Agriculture Education students have been busy starting, transplanting, and propagating plants in preparation of their spring plant sale. Vegetable plants they will offer include tomatoes, cabbage, peppers, melons, cucumbers, broccoli, squash, zucchini, watermelon, and a variety of herbs. The greenhouse will also offer a wide variety of annuals and perennials.

Various begonias, impatiens, marigolds, petunias, and many other annuals as well as a large variety of perennials will be available. Hanging baskets, planted pots, and one- to two- gallon containers will be ready for purchase.

Versailles FFA will also fill your pots for the price of plants and soil. For questions, email Versailles FFA Advisor Dena Wuebker at [email protected] or Versailles FFA Advisor Taylor Bergman at [email protected]