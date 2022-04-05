Greenville CSD celebrates artists, musicians at Waves of Pride

By Dawn Hatfield

GREENVILLE — On Thursday, March 31, the Annual Waves of Pride and Art Expo welcomed back student artists and musicians from throughout the Greenville City School District. The high school gymnasium buzzed with excitement as students, families, and community members browsed the hundreds of examples of artistic talent again on display after a three-year long pandemic disruption.

A welcome message from Superintendent Douglas Fries announced, “The district is proud of the projects displayed by our students and their performances tonight.”

The Greenville Orchestra, Wavaires (solos and ensembles), and Jazz Scene’s live performances provided a delightful backdrop to the pieces of spectacular visual artwork, which were on display not only for pure enjoyment but also to be judged.

It is the charge of the five Greenville Board of Education members to meticulously peruse each individual piece, looking for the best in show. Jim Sommer, vice president of the board, spoke of how difficult a process the judging can be, admitting that, while he loves viewing the artwork, he hates having to judge it. The Anna Bier Civic Room in St. Clair Memorial Hall houses the winners of years past and provides a monthly reminder at each board meeting of this challenge. Sommer said, “You’ve seen the [Anna Bier Civic] room, so you know just how difficult this is. We have such amazing artists in the district.”

A favorite of the night are always the senior showcases that portray years of artistic endeavors of the students who are now within reach of graduation and exciting new futures.

Senior Chloe Good, daughter of Jason and Melissa Good, will be attending Ohio University, majoring in Marketing and Performing Arts. Good said, “Taking art classes was such a nice break in my school day! I will always love art, and I am thankful that I was able to express myself creatively.”

Libby McKinney, senior and daughter of Mike and Anne McKinney, plans to attend a four-year university to pursue a degree in Criminology. McKinney shared, “Over my three years in art, I have found a love for not only the art itself, but the freedom I found within it. Being able to not only try new things but meet new people [in art classes] has made for an unforgettable time.”

Senior Cheyanne Hartsock, daughter of Ashley Hoying and Shawn Hartsock, plans to enter the workforce following graduation. Hartsock shared her love of all animals and that one piece in particular was important to her. Her stained-glass horse window is dedicated to her late grandfather, Don Hartsock, who recently passed away. She described him as a “farm guy” who loved horses and old trucks and tractors.

Julia Herron, senior and daughter of Lisa and Maurice Herron, will attend Miami University and major in Political Science and Global Politics following graduation. Herron said, “Art has allowed me to express myself creatively and redefine what perfectionism means to me.”

Senior Koller Winterrowd, son of Jason and Marilisa Winterrowd, will major in Business Management at Edison State Community College. Winterrowd said of his art experience, “Art has been a hobby of mine from a very young age. The art classes [at Greenville City Schools] have helped me become a better artist as a whole.”

The 2021-2022 Waves of Pride, by anyone’s estimation, was another huge success. In the words of Superintendent Fries, “This evening’s events support our adopted district vision which is: Greenville City Schools will be the leader in educational offerings, student performance and community involvement, and will maximize the potential of each and every student.”

