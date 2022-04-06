Greenville City Council talks heroism, service delivery

By Tammy Watts

GREENVILLE —The City Council of Greenville held its regular meeting on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Mayor Steve Willman spoke about attending a breakfast, hosted by the Darke County Board of Developmental Disabilities, as a culmination of Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month.

“Their mission is to empower people with developmental disabilities by maximizing their independence in the community,” Willman stated. “They do a great job.”

Safety Service Director Ryan Delk reported that the city’s natural gas aggregation supplier, Volunteer Energy Services, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. According to Delk, the contractor advised that the city cannot sign any new contracts to lock in a rate until July; in the meantime, natural gas will be billed at a variable rate. “With the spring and summer months, the rates should be a little lower,” Delk stated. He encouraged customers to stay with CenterPoint for now.

Delk was pleased to offer some more pleasant news, recounting a trip to Columbus two weeks ago, with Mayor Steve Willman and Greenville Fire Chief Russ Thompson. The purpose of the visit was to attend the Ohio Fire Service’s presentation of the Citizens Award to Chris Taylor. Taylor was honored for his bravery in rescuing a resident from a burning building on Water Street on Halloween in 2020, while coincidentally, dressed as a superhero. It was also announced that Taylor will receive the Carnegie Medal, North America’s highest honor for civilian heroism.

It was a busy legislative session, with 14 ordinances and resolutions passed, including a supplemental, and a transfer ordinance for appropriations to the Fire Department for new employee equipment. The funds appropriated by the supplemental ordinance in the amount of $2,000 were provided by the sale of turnout gear to the Versailles Fire Department. An ordinance was also passed, authorizing an easement agreement with the State of Ohio for a Sanitary Lift Station. Resolutions were approved authorizing contracts for root control, maintenance paving, lead, limb, and brush disposal, and advertising for bids for rental of City Well Field.

A resolution was approved for for the extension of a contract addendum with Rumpke, for trash and recyclable removal and disposal. Rumpke is increasing the rate by 3 percent, for the contract period beginning May 1, 2022 until April 30, 2023. The City of Greenville chose to remain with Rumpke, as the rate is still better than that of other companies, for the time being. Council members agreed that a lack of competition in the area makes it difficult to seek other options.

Greenville City Council meets the first and third Tuesday of each month at 7:30 p.m. at the Municipal Building, 100 Public Square, Greenville. Meetings may also be viewed live on the City of Greenville Ohio YouTube channel.

Daily Advocate reporter Tammy Watts can be reached at [email protected] Note: The Ukraine header that appears on DailyAdvocate.com, and in print, is a requirement by AIM Media, and does not reflect the views of this reporter. In the interest of journalistic integrity, neutrality is imperative to ensure fair and balanced reporting. Obligatory support of one group of refugees, while ignoring the plights of Palestinians, Iraqis, Syrians, Yemenis, the Rohingya, Uigurs, Rwandans, and Congolese, just to name a few, is at best, hypocrisy, and at worst, racism.