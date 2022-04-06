Mayor proclaims April 2022 as Grange Month

By Dawn Hatfield

STELVIDEO — Greenville Mayor Steve Willman signed the Grange Month Proclamation on Monday, April 4, 2022, at the Greenville City Building. Eight Stelvideo Junior Grange members (Joey, Calen, Moxon, Haddie, Dessie, Kylee, Keira, Micha) along with their parents, Leader Susan Gunckle, and Stelvideo members, Dean Burk, Harvey and Lynne Hinshaw, were in attendance. Mayor Willman spoke to the Junior Grangers about how to become a mayor and the mayor’s duties. Willman showed great interest in the junior members’ queries, even answering a question about his favorite dinosaur (which, by the way, is a brontosaurus)!

About Grange

According to NationalGrange.org, “The Grange is a family, community organization with its roots in agriculture. Founded in 1867, the Grange was formed as a national organization with a local focus. Our members are given the opportunity to learn and grow to their full potential as citizens and leaders.”

Full membership begins at age 14, with women having been equal members since the inception of the Grange. The Junior Grange program is for children ages five to 14, with the goal of teaching community values and citizenship. The Grange Youth program develops the leadership skills of our young adults and young married couples.

The Community Grange, the foundation of the organization, can be found in rural, suburban, and urban communities. Faith, hope, charity, and fidelity are the basic lessons of the Community Grange.

Recent News and Events

Grange Spirit Week is the first week of April, official Grange Month. Stelvideo Grangers have been sporting their grange t-shirts and collecting items to fill as many blessing boxes as possible for Community Service Day.

Joey Clopp is Ohio State Junior Prince for 2021-2022. Joey had to write a resume and undergo an interview at the Ohio State Convention. He has attended two banquets so far this year: Fairfield County in Amanda, Ohio, and the Darke and Miami County Banquet in Troy. At all banquets, Clopp gives a small speech and sits at the Royalty table.

Clopp will represent the Ohio State Junior Grange and Darke County and Stelvideo Junior Grange by being Prince at the Darke County Fair and in the Fair Parade. He will also have several responsibilities as Ohio State Junior Prince at the next Ohio State Convention in October 2022.

Harvey Hinshaw, Master/President of Stelvideo Grange, was elected in October 2021 at the Ohio State Convention in Dublin as a State Officer of Assistant Steward.

Stelvideo Grange #295 and Stelvideo Junior Grange #216 recently held their annual Darke and Miami County Awards Banquet, which was a huge success. Fourteen members from Miami County, eight guests, and 23 members from Darke County attended. Bill Purk provided entertainment, and everyone received door prizes.

The following awards were presented by Stelvideo Junior Leader Susan Gunckle:

Lynne Hinshaw — second place in Abstract Art $8; second place in Grange Photography $8; second place in Diamond Dotz Art $8

Stelvideo Junior Grange held their Annual Book Drive in January and February. Their collection allowed them to donate 460 new books to Dayton Children’s Hospital! The juniors absolutely love collecting all these new books, putting Grange stickers in them, and knowing what a great community service it is! The Juniors then celebrated with a wonderful, crazy pizza party.

In March, Stelvideo Grange donated 35 parents bags to Dayton Children’s Hospital along with our Juniors delivery of new books. Bags were filled with journals, puzzle books, ink pens, colored pens, coloring pages, chapstick, hand sanitizer, hair ties, bobby pins, shampoo/conditioner samples, lotion, combs, stickers, hard candy, gum, and power bars. Each bag also contained scripture.

Upcoming Events

Picnic in the Park — July 2022. Members will share a picnic/carry-in, fellowship, and fun, along with the July Meeting. Date to be announced later.

For more information, visit NationalGrange.org.

